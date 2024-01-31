Wright State basketball: Foes are finding out it’s best not to foul Raiders

He’s appreciative of what his team is doing on the offensive end, but he said, “Just think where we’d be if we got our defense straightened out.”

Asked to take an opposing coach’s perspective and develop a scouting report on the Raiders, he replied: “I’d say, ‘Yeah, they’re pretty good offensively, but they can’t guard anybody.’ I’m sure that’s what other coaches are telling their teams. Let’s face it. We haven’t been good defensively.”

The season is far enough along that no one should expect them to change much in that area, if at all.

But the Raiders’ offensive prowess probably isn’t going to ebb, either.

They’re first in the nation in field-goal shooting (53.6%) and sixth in scoring (86.1). They also lead the Horizon League in 3-point accuracy (38.9%), foul shooting (76.9%) and assists per game (16.4).

Their free-throw percentage is on pace to break the school record of 76.8%, which was set in 2021-22.

They’re coming off a 23-of-26 showing at IUPUI and are 140 of 160 for 87.5% in their last eight games.

“Honestly, we’re getting the right guys there, and they’re making them,” Nagy said. “But even A.J.’s free throws are way better. He’s not even the same guy he was last year from the free-throw line.”

Junior center A.J. Braun shot 54.3% and 52.7% in his first two seasons. But after starting the year 11 of 24, he’s now shooting 59.6%.

“He got off to a bad start, but he’s been great lately. And they LOOK good. I’m happy for him,” Nagy said.

Opponents definitely don’t want to put Braun’s teammates on the foul line.

Trey Calvin is shooting 89.6%, Alex Huibregtse 85.3, Andrew Welage 80.0, Brandon Noel 77.8 and Tanner Holden 76.8.

“We’re getting there more, which is what I want to do,” said Nagy, whose team has gone 55 of 64 (85.9%) the last two games.

“We’re a pretty good free-throw shooting team. Even as good as we’re shooting from the floor, it’s always better to get on the foul line.”

The Raiders’ 38.9% clip from 3 is on pace for their best percentage since hitting 40.5 in 2001-02.

They shot a school-record 41.0% in their first year in Division I in 1987-88.

“We don’t take a ton of 3′s” — they’re next-to-last in attempts in the HL at 16.8 per game — “but we shoot them well when we shoot them,” Nagy said.

“Part of that’s because we throw it inside first and then kick it out, and you get easier shots.”

2,000 watch: Trey Calvin, who is in his fifth season, has 1,951 career points and likely will become the second player in Wright State history to reach 2,000, either at Northern Kentucky on Sunday or at home against Detroit Mercy on Feb. 8.

Bill Edwards scored 2,303 from 1989-93.

Tanner Holden, who is in his fourth season with the Raiders, has 1,847. He’s assured of 10 more games and would need to average 15.3 in that span to hit 2,000.

The 6-foot-6 wing, who scored 97 points in his lone season at Ohio State, is averaging 16.6.

He’s fifth in career rebounds at Wright State with 776, nine away from passing Jim Minch (1970-74) for fourth.

Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick became the 14th player in Horizon League history to top 2,000 on Sunday. He has 2,007.

As for reaching that milestone, Holden said: “As long as we’re winning, that’s all that matters.”

He knows Calvin is a lock for 2,000 and said: “He deserves that. Everything he’s gone through, I think it’s a testament to the person and player he is. I’m happy for him.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Youngstown State at Wright State, 9 p.m., ESPNU, 101.5, 1410