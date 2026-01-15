Wright State basketball: Foul shooting has gone from liability to asset

But they either kept missing — like going 15 of 28 in a one-point loss at Youngstown State — or they weren’t getting to the foul line much at all, having had three games with six or fewer attempts.

Sargent, though, had inside information. He knew his players had made some 80,000 in the offseason — 100 per day per player, all charted. He figured it’d just be a matter of time.

“We’re trying to ask our players, our men, to just take responsibility. Always take responsibility for whatever happens. Own it, learn from it and move on. These guys are doing that,” he said.

That approach has certainly worked at the foul line in the last seven games, turning trips to the stripe into a game-changing weapon.

They went 15 of 15 in a 94-84 win at Oakland on Sunday. That’s the second-best perfect showing in program history, topped only by an 18 of 18 effort against YSU on Jan. 17, 2019.

In the six games before that, they were cashing in with regularity, going 23 of 28 at Detroit Mercy, 18 of 22 at IU Indy, 21 of 25 against Milwaukee, 17 of 22 against Oakland, 20 of 32 against Eastern Michigan and 19 of 24 against Miami.

They’re 133 of 168 in that span for 79.2%.

How important has that been? Only undefeated Miami was able to overcome the free-throw barrage and win.

Also, the Raiders try to hit a goal of one point per possession. Free-throw trips are almost guaranteed to generate a single point, often two.

“Credit to the players. Those are the quiet hours (of practice), the consistency of their habits, their nerve, all the things that — you just don’t turn that stuff on and off,” Sargent said.

Solomon Callaghan, who shot 80.5% last year, has gone 23 of 23 this season.

Dominic Pangonis is shooting 75% and Michael Cooper 74.3.

The Raiders are hitting 71.5%, climbing back toward the middle of the pack in the Horizon League.

“It takes a lot of ownership, responsibility, work ethic and trust. And I think we have that at a pretty good clip right now,” Sargent said.

The Raiders (11-7, 6-1) host Youngstown State (9-9, 2-5) on Thursday with a chance to avenge their only conference loss this season.

“We’re in a good rhythm. I can’t wait to get to practice (each day) because people are getting better,” Sargent said.

“I think in-season development of players keeps needing to be the main thing. And when we tee it up on game night, we feel like we’re prepared because we really went after each other in practice.”

Next game

Who: Youngstown State at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM