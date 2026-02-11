Wright State basketball: Freshmen not just contributing, they’re becoming stars

What turned a back-to-the-basket center into a long-range bomber?

Apparently, it was always there.

“Obviously, that felt good to see them go in. I know I’ve got the ability to hit them. They just haven’t been falling,” he said.

Having a 5 man who can stretch the floor gives the Raiders another dimension for the final push.

They’re 16-9 overall and in first at 11-3 in the Horizon League going into Thursday’s game with visiting Detroit Mercy (10-13, 7-7).

“The moment’s not too big for him. To step into (those shots) and be in rhythm and confident, he’s just a really good player,” coach Clint Sargent said.

“He’s just scratching the surface. Defensively, that’s what really impresses me about him. And then just to meet those moments as a young man with no fear — that’s what you want.”

Pickett is averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. But in the 13 games since becoming a primary starter, he’s averaged 10.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 57.6% from the field.

He’s part of a freshman class that may one day be considered the group that turned the program around — despite being only two strong for now.

Michael Cooper, a 6-3 guard, is averaging a team-high 14 points and, despite missing four games with a hand injury, is second on the team in assists with 49 (2.3 per game).

PJ Douglas, a 6-4 guard, is redshirting, but he was Cooper’s teammate at Jeffersonville (Ind.) High School, which won the Class 4A (big-school division) state title last season.

Isaiah Williams, a 6-3 freshman from Beavercreek, is currently a walk-on but may have a path to playing time in the future.

Of the 14 Horizon League freshmen of the week awards, Pickett and Cooper have won three each. No one else in the conference has claimed more than two.

Asked how he feels about finding gems in the class, Sargent said: “I’m just thankful. The timing — I praise the Lord for that. There are certainly things we prioritize. But His timing is perfect in a lot of that.

“They continue to get better. Our environment is one where young players can thrive, where they feel comfortable to fail. You’d love to see the progression of, really, everybody, but it just speaks to a healthy culture.”

The Raiders had to win hard-fought recruiting battles for the two impact freshmen.

Cooper reportedly had scholarship offers from Davidson, FIU, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Chattanooga and IUPUI.

Pickett, who led Blackhawk Christian in Fort Wayne to a state title, had offers from Toledo, Miami, Ball State, Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana State, Valparaiso and Central Florida.

“They were highly sought after,” Sargent said,

Wright State was an underdog in that group of suitors but prevailed because of intangibles, according to Sargent.

“I think both families chose us for reasons bigger than basketball. And we chose them, quite honestly, for reasons that, yes, the basketball matters, but you just look at Michael Cooper and PJ Douglas. They’ve been together since third grade. They care about relationships,” he said.

“Kellen Picket knew exactly what he wanted from a head coach and a staff. You’re going to attract what you hope to be. And I think with those guys, it’s a perfect fit.”

Sargent is always quick to point out it’s a four-player class, and he’s confident the other two will ultimately contribute.

“They’re very good players. I can’t wait for them to continue to grow because their selflessness, their personalities and their work ethic are exactly what you hope to see.”

Next game

Who: Detroit Mercy at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM