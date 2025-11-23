Wright State basketball: High-leaping Holden making most of his chances on the court

He then led the team in preseason fall workouts in rebounding — the staff charts everything from intrasquad competition — yet he’d averaged only about 15 minutes through the first five games.

“I’ve just been waiting on my turn. Every time I go in, I just give my all,” he said.

Asked if he knew he could have an impact in the second half of last year (he had a combined 22 points and 18 rebounds in his first two games), he said: “Of course I did. I might have been a little nervous going in, but when you’re in there, you’ve just got to get the feel of the game.”

His need to exhibit patience, though, isn’t just confined to his progression as a player. It’s also in his unique first name.

It’s not pronounced “ANN-dree-uh.” It’s “ON-dray” as if the final “A” is only there for show.

He was named after his father with identical spelling, and it’s caused some confusion over the years.

How often? “Almost every day,” he said.

He added with a smile: “Most of my professors pronounce it Andrea (not realizing the final “A” is silent). It’s rare when they actually say it right.”

Holden, though, is making a name for himself on the floor this season. He made his first seven shots against Ohio Wesleyan on Thursday and finished with a game-high 16 points, going 7 of 8.

Most of his attempts came from close range. REALLY close range.

He had three dunks, including a breakaway windmill slam, and three layups to go with a lone short jumper.

“Obviously, the athleticism always jumps out. But what I love about Andrea is just the joy he plays with, his humility. And when he’s talking, and you can really see his personality. It’s one of the best things out there,” coach Clint Sargent said.

He’s the team’s leading rebounder at 6.0 per game, and he broke through at the Greenbrier Tip-off last weekend, yanking down a combined 19 rebounds in 37 minutes against Radford and Kent State.

He also chipped in 14 points in the two games and is averaging 7.5 while shooting 60.6% from the field.

“He got off to a little bit of a slow start, but I thought at the Greenbrier, both games, he was very confident and impacted the game in a ton of ways,” Sargent said.

“We’re just really working hard with him at stopping (defending) well and taking care of the ball — because he can do everything else. And his attitude is just infectious for our team.”

He may be good company as a person, but his teammates aren’t all that eager to match up with him in practice.

He has a natural strength to go with his hops. Once he establishes position, he can’t be moved from his spot.

Asked what it’s like going against him, redshirt freshman Alex Bruskotter said with a smile: “I just know I have to pump-fake a lot more if he’s in the paint with me.”

