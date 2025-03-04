Wright State basketball: Horizon League tourney looks wide open to Sargent, Raiders

They split their two games with top-seeded Robert Morris and second-seeded Cleveland State.

They also went 1-1 against the two of the three teams at the bottom of the standings, IU Indy and Green Bay.

“It’s all about us and this consistency piece,” coach Clint Sargent said. “ W e know we can beat anybody and get BEAT by anybody. But I think our guys are confident when they step on the floor.

“We have a lot of experience. But during the game, we’ve got to keep up that confidence and make good decisions. That’s where it has to show up for us.”

The eighth-seeded Raiders (14-17) host No. 9 IU Indy (10-21) at 8 p.m.,Tuesday. The winner will face Robert Morris (23-8) on the road Thursday.

The Wright State women (9-21) are seeded eighth and host No. 9 Youngstown State (12-18) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nutter Center.

The inconsistency that’s left Sargent flummoxed isn’t just from game to game. It also has surfaced from half to half.

They built a 44-37 halftime lead at IU Indy on Saturday, only to fade in the final few furlongs and lose, 91-84.

The 3-pointer has been a weapon this season — they’re 13th nationally at 38.6% — but they made just 12 of 31 against the Jags. They’ve only had one game with more attempts, going 12 of 32 in a double-overtime loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.

“A lot of them were at the end, and then they packed it in and played a 2-3 type of zone,” Sargent said. “We’re a good 3-point shooting team. I thought a lot of them were good looks.”

The Raiders haven’t put together a three-game winning streak all year.

The last time a Wright State team failed to win more than two in a row was in 2004-05, finishing 15-15 under Paul Biancardi.

But in Sargent’s mind, it’s not too late for a run like that.

“I’d say now would be a great time to do it. But again, we have to realize some things about the nature of this team. Obviously, we haven’t figured it out. But March can be a time of unpredictable things,” he said.

“Against Cleveland State (an 82-76 win last week), I thought that was a good sign. We did some things we hadn’t done previously against a really good team. To show up and do it again, that’s the part we’ve got to find. Thankfully, we still have another opportunity to prove we can do it.”

The HL men’s event has traditionally had some powerhouse teams — the Raiders were one of them while winning three regular-season crowns and two tourney titles from 2017-22 — but the NET ratings would suggest the league doesn’t have anyone at that level this season.

Milwaukee has the highest ranking at 127th out of 364 Division-I teams, while Robert Morris is 152nd, Purdue Fort Wayne 160th and Cleveland State 176th.

That’s why Sargent, whose team is 212th, believes the tourney could produce a surprise winner.

“March can be a completely different dynamic for a lot of teams in terms of the pressure and all the different elements. If you lose, you’re done. That just creates different variables for everybody — mentally and emotionally,” he said.

“With this team and the parity — and March in general — you just never know. We’re plenty good enough to do this. I think everybody feels like they have a shot.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Horizon League tourney

IU Indy at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410