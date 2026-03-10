Wright State basketball: How to watch tonight’s Horizon League title game against Detroit Mercy

The game will be televised live at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Horizon League regular season champions are seeking their first conference tournament title since 2022.

The Raiders have won three other league tourney titles: 2018, 2007 and, as part of the Mid-Continent Conference, in 1993.

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s game against Detroit Mercy:

BOTTOM LINE: The Raiders are 17-5 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 81.2 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Titans’ record in Horizon League games is 14-8. Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon League allowing 77.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Wright State scores 81.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 77.7 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Wright State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Detroit Mercy won 77-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Orlando Lovejoy led Detroit Mercy with 18 points, and Andrea Holden led Wright State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.8 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders. TJ Burch is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lovejoy is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.