Wright State basketball: Imariagbe emerges from doldrums to pick up first double-double of year

Asked about his transformation, he said: “Shout-out to coach Cole,” referring to Cole Pittsford, the team’s director of sports performance.

“He gets you in the weight room. Even after practice, he’s still locked in, making sure our body is right.”

Imariagbe is much more mobile and active. If a switch puts him on a smaller player, he can defend on the perimeter until help arrives.

“I can play one through five for 40 minutes (point guards to centers) while getting rebounds and stops and communicating on the floor,” he said.

“Most people, when they get tired on the floor, the communication is gone. I feel like I keep it up for 40 minutes.”

That’s no surprise. One thing the big-hearted Houston product might be even better at than basketball is conversing.

He clearly enjoys interacting not only with coaches and teammates, but media and strangers, too. At least most of the time.

That easy smile waned while going through a mini-slump during the team’s biggest games so far.

He played just 20 minutes in a 77-67 loss at Cal, picking up two fouls in the first 3:50 and sitting out the rest of the first half. He had 10 points and four rebounds.

He played only 26 of 45 minutes in a 76-72 overtime loss to Kent State at the Greenbrier Tip-off, getting just seven points and two rebounds.

Turns out, even carefree extroverts have a sensitive side and are subject to self-doubts.

“I feel like at the Greenbrier, he was just burdened by the pressure,” coach Clint Sargent said.

“I love Michael. He’s ready for this moment because of his humility and how he’s grown through mistakes and failure — and how much he loves Wright State. But I did feel like the last few games, it’s just kind of been a burden to him.”

Though his last outing was against Division-III Ohio Wesleyan, Imariagbe (pronounced Em-MAR-ee-bay) had his best showing of the year, going 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 on foul shots for 13 points with 10 rebounds in a 100-47 win.

It was his first double-double of the season. He had just one last year after transferring from Houston Christian, a D-I school from the Southland Conference. He tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds in the next-to-last game against IU Indy.

He had 11 double-doubles in 2023-24 for the Huskies, who went 6-23.

“When he’s locked in and assertive, moving well and not laboring, it just kind of changes the shape of our team. And I thought (against OWU), he took a big step in that direction.,” Sargent said.

“He had some great comments for his teammates on the floor. And when guys are doing that, and it’s a blowout, you really love to see it as a coach.”

He’s second on the team in scoring and rebounding with averages of 11.0 and 5.8 while shooting 59.1% from the floor.

“It’s an everyday thing for him,” teammate Logan Woods said of Imariagbe’s effort. “He’s matured a lot.

“He rebounds his butt off, and he’s one of the best leaders we have on the team. That’s really what we need him to do. Everything else comes second to that.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Wright State at Stetson

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM