Wright State basketball: Imariagbe providing boost during three-game winning streak

He shot 63.9% last season and was hitting 60.5% through 11 games this year.

His teammates, though, have never grumbled or groaned after flubbed foul shots. Big Mike has felt nothing but encouragement.

“I have my team behind me. They’ll run for me. If I miss 30 free throws in a row, they’ll STILL run for me,” he said.

“I feel like my team has really gotten me better shooting free throws.”

The 6-6, 220-pound post player has put together his best four-game stretch in two seasons with the Raiders — and foul shooting has been an essential part of the mix.

He’s averaging 15.3 points while shooting 53.8% from the field and a nifty 75% from the stripe. He had 17 points in Thursday’s win over Milwaukee, making 9 of 10 foul shots.

“I was just over-thinking free throws before. I’d get to the line and try to make sure all my mechanics were good,” he said.

“Lately, it’s like, I know I can shoot free throws. I have good form, so why not just shoot it and not worry about the miss or make?”

If there were a likeability poll among the team, the fifth-year player might be the top pick.

He’s a gentle giant who, while four other upperclassmen were transferring out last offseason, never wavered in his commitment to the school, his teammates or the staff.

He’s second in scoring with an 11.8 average and first in rebounding at 5.8.

Asked about the recent surge, he said: “I’ve just been really, really wanting it. I’m trying to go to March Madness. I’m trying to hang a banner. We’re ALL trying to hang a banner.

“Every game, I’ve got to come in focused and locked in and ready to go no matter what the situation is. And I feel like we’ve been doing that these past couple of games.”

Coach Clint Sargent, of course, has been pining all season for this version of Imariagbe, who is so good-natured that he can come across as too laid back. Or, as Sargent put it, “He can be kind of laissez-faire.”

Credit: Joseph R. Craven Credit: Joseph R. Craven

He added: “I challenge Mike a lot — a LOT — maybe too much on his competitive spirit. There’s a calmness about him. But his film is good, so I probably just need to relax with him a little bit.

“He can do a lot of different things. He’s undersized for a 4 or 5 man, but he’s physical. Him just kind of stepping into that physicality with the ball and getting to the free-throw line more consistently … the more that happens, the better offensively he’ll be.”

The Raiders have won three straight and are 8-7 overall and 3-1 in the Horizon League. The only loss was a one-pointer at Youngstown State, and they went into the weekend in a four-way tie for first.

They play on the road at 2 p.m. Sunday against the HL’s highest-scoring team in IU Indy, which is averaging 87.1 points. But the Jaguars are giving up 91.7 per game, which is why they’re 4-12, 0-5.

The Raiders have the top defense in the league, allowing 68.4 points.

“We know we’re very good in spurts, and we’re just trying to iron out the consistency. I think a lot of teams can say that in our league. The key is to stay humble and have a sober mind in our day-to-day work,” Sargent said.

“We live in the extremes in this profession and as players. You win a game, and you’re the best ever. You lose a game, you’re the worst ever. It’s social media and the world they live in.

“We’re just trying to keep them steady so they don’t miss all the things where they can grow.”

Next game

Who: Wright State at IU Indy

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM