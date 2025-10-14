Wright State basketball: Imariagbe ready to give Raiders his all

Not always. Not often enough.

The Houston product started 18 games and was sixth on the team in scoring with a 6.7 average and third in rebounding at 4.8. Nice numbers, yet not what many expected with his physique and athleticism.

“I feel like I’m doing a better job of getting my ‘motor’ right on the court this year. I’m being more aggressive and focusing more on getting rebounds — especially offensive rebounds. I’m making that my main job on the floor,” he said.

Imariagbe (pronounced Uh-mar-EE-bay) was adjusting to another new program last year, and part of his spotty play could be attributed to his long journey in finding a college home.

He spent three years at a pair of junior colleges and one year at Houston Baptist, a Division I program where he averaged 11.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

That’s who the Raiders thought they were getting.

“Last year, I had my ups and downs. You’d see some games where I’m not playing as hard as I should be,” he said.

“Toward the end, I started being more consistent in that area. And I’m trying to make it more consistent this year.”

Coach Clint Sargent would gladly take a repeat of the way Imariagbe finished last season. He averaged 13.2 points while making 29 of 35 shots over the last five games, including an 18-point, 11-rebound outing in a win over IU Indy.

“He’s been really tremendous,” Sargent said of Imariagbe’s preseason. “He’s emerged consistently as somebody we can trust on the glass and in ball-screen coverages and hand activity.”

What Sargent is seeing is maturity, a player combining tools with tenacity.

“He’s somebody that came to us kind of searching for who he was as a man, and then trying to figure out who he is as a basketball player. I feel like he really knows who he is, and he’s been a real difference-maker. I think he’ll break out in a lot of ways,” Sargent said.

The Raiders are desperate for one of their holdovers to provide stability.

Losing their top four scorers was a jolt. Only four players saw meaningful minutes last season.

But Imariagbe is encouraged by what he’s seen in practice.

“Everyone is looking good — especially the transfers. Coach Sarge did a good job of bringing in guys that will make a big impact,” he said.

The Raiders appear to be unified — something that was in doubt last year while trying to mesh a high-volume shooter in newcomer Jack Doumbia with stalwarts Brandon Noel and Alex Huibregtse.

All three transferred after the season.

Imariagbe believes the Raiders’ esprit de corps is evident in their social lives.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m trying to say the right answers, but, believe it or not, we all hang out together. We all have the same personality. We don’t have any cliques or groups and go our own way off the court,” he said.

“We all go out to eat in groups or watch movies. We have group texts where we decide what we want to do the rest of the day. I feel like I hang out with everybody equally — but I don’t want to sound robotic.”

Imariagbe’s commitment to candor over clichés is commendable. That’s not the norm in most programs (though Sargent sets the tone with his transparency).

Staying put in this transfer-portal craze also makes Imariagbe a bit of an outlier.

What made him stay?

“Usually, when I look at teams or schools to go to, I look at the coaching staff and how I can build a relationship with them. I felt I had a great connection with the coaches,” he said.

“Plus, the players and situation I have here, it’s all good. It’s a great opportunity for me. I felt I could better my future by staying here.”