Wright State basketball: NCAA tourney vet Alamutu knows Raiders can’t be timid

That mindset might come easier for the 6-5 senior than his fellow Raiders. He HAS been there before. Quite often, actually.

In his four years at Vermont before transferring to Wright State this season, the Catamounts won the American East tourney three times and earned automatic NCAA bids.

He was redshirted in 2022 when they lost to Arkansas, 75-71, and he played only sparingly the next year in a 78-61 setback to Marquette.

But he displayed the competitive spirit Raider coaches have come to love when he had a team-high seven rebounds and two points in a 64-47 loss to Duke in 2024.

“I had a solid game that day. It was amazing. We went against guys you see in the NBA today,” he said.

“We fought hard. We couldn’t get the job done, but I love that team and I loved that experience.”

The 14th-seeded Raiders (23-11) play third-seeded Virginia (29-5) at 1:50 p.m. Friday at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, where the 76ers and NHL’s Flyers play.

The Cavaliers were the No. 2 seed in the ACC tourney and lost by four in the finals to Duke.

When the Raiders have tangled with glamour programs in past NCAA tourneys, it hasn’t been pretty.

They’re 0-4 with losses to Arizona, 87-70, (after a First Four win over Bryant) in 2022; Tennessee, 73-47, in 2018; Pittsburgh, 79-58, in 2007; and Indiana, 97-54, in 1993.

But Alamutu said the key is “not to fear anybody and don’t start changing anything you’ve done to get to this point.

“Our success has been being consistent and disciplined. We need to keep that going into the tournament and just be focused — taking our opponents seriously, but not being scared of them.”

He’s played in 33 of 34 games with four starts, averaging a modest 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. But he’s earned the respect of teammates with a steady demeanor.

He believes the Raiders have an upset in them because of “our everyday habits. We go in every day to compete. We go at each other.

“I know our habits are going to show up like they did at the Horizon League tournament. Our coaching staff has a belief in us. Our aspirations and consistency are what give me confidence.”

As for making four NCAA tourneys in five years as a mid-major player, he said:

“I’ve just been blessed by God. Just to get this opportunity, being a winner, I can’t take much credit for it. It’s all God.”

Next game

Who: Wright State vs. Virginia

What: NCAA first round

When: 1:50 p.m. Friday

Streaming: TBS

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM