Wright State basketball: Newcomer Burch excited about team’s potential

Though the outcome couldn’t be made public, Burch said: “I feel like we held our own. We really did. We went on a run and went spurt for spurt. I feel any other team playing us has something to worry about.”

Akron has made three NCAA tourney trips in the last four years.

“We’re deep,” Burch said. ”We have a lot of pieces coach (Clint Sargent) is going to use — even with our ‘bigs.’ I don’t know if they were really expecting that. We went back and forth.”

The 6-1 newcomer is one of the reasons for the positive vibes around the program. He’s emerged as perhaps the front-runner to land the starting job vacated by Keaton Norris, who transferred to Samford.

He blossomed into a D-I recruit as a senior at the Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes, a Dallas prep school that played a national schedule.

“It was real competitive. You have to be on you’re A game every day,” he said.

TACA didn’t make any ESPN appearances, but their opponents did. He went head to head with the likes of Elliot Cadeau, a starter for North Carolina last season before transferring to Michigan.

“I feel like I made my name for myself playing against those kinds of opponents,” he said.

Solomon Callaghan, a 6-2 sophomore who was one of the Raiders’ best players at the end of last season, and 6-3 true freshman Michael Cooper also are in the running to start at the point, though all three candidates can play the 2 spot.

“TJ has very good hands, long arms, can guard the ball in the full court and really be a difference-maker in terms of that disruption we’re looking for — not a chaotic disruption, but just a steady drip of hand activity,” Sargent said.

“He has good feet, always being where you’re supposed to be. And he can touch the paint with the ball (penetrate) really whenever he wants. His ability to get to spots — and our ability to help him make good reads — are where he’s still developing, but we’re starting to see some fruit from that.”

Todd Lashain Burch Jr. played two years for his father, Todd Sr., at Trinity High School in Dallas before making the jump for better competition.

He first committed to McNeese State but then looked elsewhere after coach Will Wade brought in older transfers. At Ball State, he averaged 4.8 points in 21 games.

Though his last college stop didn’t pan out, it wasn’t a wasted season.

“The big thing for me last year was learning how to be a point guard, going from high school to college, and I feel like it helped me in ways I can’t even explain,” he said.

He chose Wright State partly for the potential to play right away. But he connected with the coaches, too.

“The development of my game and the type of person I’m trying to be on and off the court, they can help me with that,” he said.

Given his Christian background, he’s grateful to have found a place where he senses his faith can flourish.

“I haven’t been on teams that embrace it as much as we do here. It’s pretty cool,” he said.

EXHIBITION GAME: The Raiders will play Ohio University in a doubleheader sponsored by CareSource at UD Arena at 8 p.m. Monday.

Northern Kentucky will face Ashland at 6 p.m.

Some of the proceeds of the event will go to a mental health initiative called Jay’s Light, which was founded by UD coach Anthony Grant.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by going to WSURaiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (937) 775-4934.