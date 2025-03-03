Wright State basketball: Noel named all-league second team, Callaghan makes all-freshman team

Still, Calvin was included on the all-league first team, while Noel was relegated to the second team — despite being tied for first in the HL scoring with a 19.2 average, third in rebounding at 8.0 per game and fourth in field-goal shooting at 54.9%.

Noel has a league-high 224 field goals, which is seventh nationally.

No other Raider earned first-, second- or third-team honors. Solomon Callaghan made the league’s all-freshman team.

In the women’s coaches vote, Wright State’s Amaya Staton was named third-team all-league and all-defensive team.

The transfer from Merrimack is the league’s top rebounder at 11.5 per game and had the most double-doubles with 14. She averages 11.5 points.

Cleveland State’s Mickayla Perdue, a Springfield High School graduate, was name the HL player of the year after averaging 19.2 points and 3.2 assists to lead the Vikings to a third-place finish.

Callaghan has blossomed late in the year, averaging 13.5 points in the last six games while shooting 60.8% from the field and going 17 of 33 on 3′s.

For the year, he’s averaging 6.3 points with nine starts.

Robert Morris’ Alvaro Folgueiras was named player of the year, while teammate Amarion Dickerson was picked defensive player of the year.

Andy Toole was named coach of the year after leading the Colonials to the outright regular-season title, their first crown since joining the league in 2020.

Folguerias is averaging 14.3 points (11th in the league), 10.8 rebounds (first) and is shooting 56.3% (first).

Joining Folguerias on the first team were Cleveland State’s Tevin Smith, Milwaukee’s Jamichael Stillwell and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rasheed Bello and Jalen Jackson.

Joining Noel on the second team were Milwaukee’s Themus Fulks, Oakland’s Allen Mukeba and Robert Morris’ Kam Woods and Dickerson.

Making the third team were Northern Kentucky’s Trey Robinson, Cleveland State’s Dylan Arnett and Tahj Staveskie and Youngstown State’s EJ Farmer Nico Galette.

Of the 15 all-league picks, 12 were on teams that earned top-five seeds, and two others led their squads to winning league records.

Callaghan is the seventh Raider to make the all-freshman team in the last nine years, joining Noel, A.J. Braun, Tanner Holden, Grant Basile, Malachi Smith and Loudon Love.