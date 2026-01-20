Wright State basketball: Parity among personnel makes for intense practices

Going with 10 players consistently not only helps in devising the best lineup each game, but it also makes for uber-competitive practices.

The Raiders are 12-7 overall and in first at 7-1 in the Horizon League. And given they’re outscoring conference foes by 9.3 per game, the toughest opposition they’ve encountered so far probably has been in intrasquad scrimmages.

“If you come to watch our practices, you’d be like, man, this IS a game,” sophomore guard TJ Burch said.

“Our practices are real tough, and coaches are on us every day. Even though we’re winning, we haven’t taken our foot off the gas yet. We have it every day, going at each other.”

Sargent sees the same thing.

“If you’re not ready to practice, if you’re not ready to go that day emotionally and mentally, the train is moving,” he said, implying players know they could be left behind.

“There should be a good amount of healthy exposure if you’re not ready to practice, and that’s happening. It just makes you be more consistent with your focus and your mentality.”

That could be why freshman phenom Michael Cooper returned from an injury to his right (shooting) hand against Youngstown State on Thursday despite not being at full strength.

He scored four points in 15 minutes while wearing a brace that started at his wrist.

The Indiana product should be closer to his typical self against visiting Cleveland State on Wednesday.

“I’m proud of Coop for stepping up and playing. That was not easy for him. I thought he showed a lot of courage,” Sargent said.

Cooper, the team’s leading scorer with a 14.7 average, normally thrives by getting into the lane with his 6-3, 190-pound frame. But he stayed mostly on the perimeter.

The Raiders, though, had a complete performance, shooting 53.3% from the field, going 5 of 9 on 3s and hitting 24 of 28 free throws.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“He’s not close to 100%, but just that entry point back into this was important to the team. And he’s trying to serve the team,” Sargent said.

“I think for him to step out there and do that shows a lot. That’s all the things you (media) guys can’t see. Everybody sees the scoring and how talented he is, but he’s a special young man.”

The Raiders managed to go 4-0 without Cooper. They also beat YSU, 93-83, without center Michael Imariagbe, who is second in scoring with an 11.6 average and first in rebounding at 5.4 per game.

He’s out indefinitely with what Sargent called a lower-leg injury.

Being able to win without two of their stars means the Raiders are positioned well for the final 12 league games.

“I think we’re going to continue to get better. That’s the exciting part for me,” Sargent said.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: No HL team has fallen off more since last year. They’re 6-14 overall and 2-7 in the league after finishing in a tie for second at 23-13, 14-6.

They even played in the College Basketball Invitational, winning two games.

They’re coming off an 80-78 home win over YSU, making just enough free throws at the end to break a four-game losing streak.

They’re averaging 79.1 points and allowing a robust 84.9 per game.

They scheduled what was supposed to be an automatic win against Division-III Capital, but it was a near-disaster. The Vikings escaped, 71-70.

Next game

Who: Cleveland State at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM