Wright State basketball: Poise in crunch time a welcome sight this season

What he saw wasn’t resignation, but resolve.

“It’s just that nerve of a team that’s playing to win instead of playing not to lose,” said Sargent, who went 15-18 in his first season with a 2-7 record in games decided by four points or fewer or in overtime.

“The huddle and all these things that are abstract — that people watching can’t see or feel, but WE see it and feel it — is just completely different.”

The Raiders scored the last five points in an 81-77 road win over IU Indy on Sunday — three days after knocking off Milwaukee at home in another oxygen-sucker, 76-70.

They led the preseason Horizon League favorites by just one with under two minutes to go.

“There was never any doubt we were going to win that game. I think our players would say the same thing,” Sargent said of beating IU Indy, which erased a 15-point deficit and took a late lead.

“I was proud of how we made plays, made our free throws and got stops.”

The Raiders are 9-7 overall and tied for first at 4-1 in the Horizon League (after finishing eighth last year), though Sargent was quick to point out how they’re only a quarter into the league season.

“We’re just dipping our toe in this thing,” he said.

“Our term is just ‘Our daily bread.’ We’re going to have a great day (at the next practice), and that’s where a focus is going to be.”

But he realizes how significant it’s been for the Raiders to go 2-0 without leading scorer Michael Cooper, who is dealing with a hand injury and is questionable for Friday’s game at Detroit Mercy.

“It’s still day to day. We’re hopeful. But it’s just kind of wait and see until he gets functional movement in it where he can play,” Sargent said.

As valuable as he can be, Cooper probably doesn’t need to push it.

Point guard TJ Burch and forward Michael Imariagbe had career highs with 19 points apiece against IU Indy.

Burch, a 6-1 transfer, is averaging 15.8 points in his last four games while going 5 of 10 on 3’s.

Imariagbe, a 6-6 fifth-year player, is averaging 16.0 in his last five games while shooting 60.1%.

Kellen Pickett also is emerging as a player who never seems to get ruffled. The 6-9 center was named HL freshman of the week after notching his first double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) against Milwaukee.

He averaged eight points and eight rebounds in three games last week, And with Cooper being a three-time honoree, the Raiders have captured four of the nine awards this season.

“You’re thankful guys are maturing when they’re being thrown into the fire,” Sargent said.

The Raiders, who never won more than two consecutive games last season, have their first four-game victory march since early in 2022-23.

“For me and our staff, what that does is it just gives you more conviction about the process and our days and what we’re doing,” Sargent said.

“You try to let some of those results confirm what you’re doing and working on and preaching — but then you get right back to looking for all the areas where we can get better.”

Next game

Who: Wright State at Detroit Mercy

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM