Breaking: Haiti TPS: Government will ask Supreme Court to end protections for Haitians

Wright State basketball: Raiders beat NKU to advance to Horizon League title game

Cooper scored 23 of his 25 points in second half
Sports
By Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Cooper came off the bench to score 23 of his 25 points in the second half, propeling top seed Wright State to a 103-90 victory over Northern Kentucky on Monday night in a Horizon League Tournament semifinal.

Wright State (22-11) will play in Tuesday’s championship game against the winner of the semifinal nightcap between No. 2 seed Robert Morris and third-seeded Detroit Mercy.

Cooper shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Raiders. TJ Burch added 22 points and Kellen Pickett scored 14 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Kael Robinson led the seventh-seeded Norse (20-14) with 24 points. LJ Wells totaled 23 points and six rebounds. Donovan Oday contributed 15 points and three steals.

Wright State carried a slim 46-44 lead into halftime behind 14 points from Burch. The Raiders used an 11-0 run to turn a five-point deficit in the second half into a lead.

Next game

Who: Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State

What: Horizon League tournament final

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Corteva Coliseum, Indianapolis

Streaming: ESPN

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM

In Other News
1
Centerville grad, former Cedarville coach headed to NCAA tournament...
2
Boys basketball: Northmont headlines newcomers advancing to regionals
3
Sports on TV 3/10: Men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments...
4
Cincinnati Bengals: Edge rusher is newest free-agent acquisition
5
Report: Former Chiefs safety Bryan Cook signing three-year, $40.25M...

About the Author

Associated Press