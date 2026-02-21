Wright State basketball: Raiders clinch Horizon League co-championship

The Phoenix is 11-7, while Robert Morris is 10-7.

The Raiders (18-10 overall) can clinch an outright title by beating the Colonials at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Nutter Center.

It’s their first regular-season crown since 2020-21 and fifth overall since joining the league in 1994-95.

They finish the regular-season on the road at Purdue Fort Wayne (15-13, 9-8) on Wednesday and Northern Kentucky (7-11, 9-8) on Saturday.

Next game

Who: Robert Morris at Wright State

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM