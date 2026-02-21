Wright State basketball: Raiders clinch Horizon League co-championship

It’s their first regular-season crown since 2020-21
Wright State University men's basketball team celebrates during their 85-73 victory over IU Indy in a Horizon League game on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 at the Nutter Center.

JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sports
By Doug Harris – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Wright State won a share of the Horizon League regular-season title without even taking the court.

Oakland lost at home to Green Bay, 73-68, Friday night, putting the Grizzlies at 10-7 and giving the Raiders, who are 13-4, a three-game lead with three to go.

The Phoenix is 11-7, while Robert Morris is 10-7.

The Raiders (18-10 overall) can clinch an outright title by beating the Colonials at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Nutter Center.

It’s their first regular-season crown since 2020-21 and fifth overall since joining the league in 1994-95.

They finish the regular-season on the road at Purdue Fort Wayne (15-13, 9-8) on Wednesday and Northern Kentucky (7-11, 9-8) on Saturday.

Next game

Who: Robert Morris at Wright State

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM

The Wright State University men's basketball team beat IU Indy 85-73 in a Horizon League game on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 at the Nutter Center. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
