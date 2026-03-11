Wright State basketball: Raiders clinch NCAA tournament berth

The Wright State University men’s basketball team are headed to the Big Dance.
The Raiders beat Detroit Mercy 66-63 in the Horizon League Tournament championship on Tuesday night at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Wright State improved to 23-11 overall and will hear their name called during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday evening.
The Horizon League regular season champions won their first conference tournament title since 2022.
The Raiders have won three other league tourney titles: 2018, 2007 and, as part of the Mid-Continent Conference, in 1993.
This story will be updated.
