Wright State basketball: Raiders end two-game slide, knock off Eastern Michigan

The fivesome of Michael Cooper (who has started every game), Kellen Pickett, TJ Burch, Andrea Holden and Dom Pangonis fared well enough, helping the Raiders to a 70-64 win Monday after being tied at 62-all with 2:08 to go.

“I feel like we’re just trying to find our best five at this point in the season, and I felt tonight it worked out good,” said Cooper, a freshman point guard who led the team with 18 points and has averaged 21.0 in his last four games.

“It feels good before the conference gets rolling again to come out with a win. That was big time. It was the first close game we’ve pulled out also. It was good to get that under our belt.”

Coach Clint Sargent said he was rewarding defense in going with that group — and was thrilled with the outcome.

“Obviously, rotationally, we’re trying to iron some things out and are using not only gut feel, but some analytics,” he said.

The Raiders (6-7), playing before 3,070 fans, shot 46% but went only 20 of 32 on foul shots and 4 of 15 on 3’s.

“It’s going to give our guys confidence that you don’t have to be perfect to win close games. You can win them ugly. Ultimately, that’s the most important thing,” Sargent said.

Burch made a steal and assisted Pangonis on a breakaway dunk for a seven-point lead with five minutes to go.

But the suspense wasn’t over.

Carlos Hart scored eight points in a two-minute span, pulling EMU to within 62-61 after a three-point play at 2:45. He finished with 18 points.

The Eagles’ Mohammad Habhab made one of two foul shots to tie it.

But Cooper maneuvered into the lane and made a three-point play at 1:53 for a 65-62 lead.

EMU missed, and Cooper was fouled with 1:20 left. He made one of two free throws for a 66-62 edge.

Hart then made two foul shots at 1:11.

Michael Imariagbe missed two free throws with 49 seconds left. But after an EMU miss, Burch was fouled with 22.2 seconds to go and made a pair for a 68-64 lead.

The Raiders then got another stop to seal the win.

“Very pleased to come away with a win and kind of grind one out — just with the amount of close games we’ve had. Very proud of our players to keep swinging,’ said Sargent, whose team is 0-3 in one-possession games.

“At the same time, I feel like we can do a much better job. I still think we have so much (more) in us. I need to continue to do a better job of gripping the game for our players and having a better feel.”

Imariagbe had 13 points and eight rebounds while coming off the bench for only the second time this season.

Pickett, a 6-9 freshman, had 10 points and nine rebounds. Pangonis had 12 points and five assists.

Burch had 12 points, four steals and three assists. He played 30 minutes and Cooper 34, and having two point guards paired together turned into a problem for EMU (6-7).

“Me and Coop have been talking about being on the floor together for a while. It worked out pretty good,” Burch said.

Next game

Who: Oakland at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM