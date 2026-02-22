Wright State basketball: Raiders had hoped to celebrate outright crown, will have to wait

They haven’t fared as well in come-from-behind mode. And while the Colonials were dominating the early stages — taking a 39-29 halftime lead — there wasn’t exactly panic in the building, but some consternation was definitely creeping in.

After falling behind by 14 quickly in the second half, the Raiders couldn’t get any closer than five the rest of the way, spoiling their chance to win an outright Horizon League title in front of their fans.

The Colonials completed the series sweep with a 81-68 victory before a crowd of 4,659 and an ESPNU audience, casting a pall over the post-game Senior Day celebration.

Robert Morris (19-10, 11-7) built a 40-27 halftime lead while winning the first meeting at home, 72-66.

“Unfortunately, the effort today, we couldn’t get into any rhythm,” second-year coach Clint Sargent said. “That’s three halves against Robert Morris where it’s been that. Give them credit. They handled the physicality of the game.”

The Raiders had just seven assists, their second-lowest output this season, and committed 14 turnovers.

“We came out maybe too amped up in some ways. It felt like we were trying to make a 1,000-point play every time down the floor. We have to mature and grow through that, which we will,” Sargent said.

Michael Cooper had 19 points, TJ Burch 11 and Andrea Holden 10 as the first-place Raiders fell to 18-11 overall and 13-5 in the league.

They have a two-game lead with two to go and had already clinched a share of their fifth regular-season crown since joining the conference in 1994-95.

They shared the title with Cleveland State in 2020-21, were outright champs in 2019-20, co-champs again with Northern Kentucky in 2018-19 and shared the crown with Butler in 2006-07.

They have a tough finishing stretch with two road games this week: Purdue Fort Wayne (16-13, 10-8) and Northern Kentucky (17-12, 9-9).

“We try not to be satisfied,” Cooper said of the co-championship. “We wanted to clinch it outright and do it for the seniors. We’ve still got games to go and are going to look past this.

“They were the more physical team. You can’t win games being less physical. That’s how we lost the last time against them.”

Michael Imariagbe, Logan Woods, Bryan Etumnu and Sam Alamutu were recognized during post-game Senior Day ceremonies.

Imariagbe spent two years at Wright State after transferring from Houston Christian. He’s become a team leader and candidate for postseason league honors.

He’s the Raiders’ second-leading scorer with a 11.8-point average and is first in rebounding at 6.7.

Woods, who was redshirted as a freshman in 2022-23, started 33 games the last three years and has scored 434 points.

Etumnu, who transferred this season from Merrimack, has seen his role reduced of late but made eight starts and has averaged 4.1 points.

Alamutu, who transferred this year from Vermont, has made four starts and has averaged 3.3 points.

Next game

Who: Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM