Wright State basketball: Raiders hang on against Purdue Fort Wayne, stay in first

Murmurs among the 4,298 fans at the Nutter Center were clearly audible.

But a pair of 3’s by Kellen Pickett — a freshman forward from Fort Wayne — put the Raiders back in front, 64-57, and they held on for a 73-68 win Saturday night.

The Raiders faced the same kind of fervor in a 72-66 loss at Robert Morris three days earlier.

They’d better buckle up.

“Very proud to get the win. We talked about putting together two great halves, and the first half was very good. I thought we were very sharp. Then, the second half, the first eight minutes or so offensively, the rhythm of the game left us,” coach Clint Sargent said.

“Give Fort Wayne credit for responding. We knew they would.”

Corey Hadnot II drove to a bucket and was fouled with 10.6 seconds left. Trailing, 71-68, he missed the free throw, but PFW snagged the rebound.

DeAndre Craig missed a potential game-tying 3.

“We see it as a responsibility and a privilege,” Pickett said of being the hunted team now in the league. “We put ourselves in that position by winning games, and we know we’re going to get their best shot.”

The Raiders are 16-9 overall (surpassing last year’s win total with the victory) and 11-3 in the league, holding a one-game lead over Oakland with six to go.

Michael Imariagbe had 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and fifth in two years with the Raiders.

“I think we’re marked men,” he said. “I feel like we have to come out every game with enthusiasm, play for the whole 40 minutes.

“At Robert Morris, we came out flat and turned it up in the second half. We have to play the whole 40 turned up.”

Pickett had 14 points, starting 4 of 4 from 3 and finishing 4 of 6. The 6-9 freshman had hit only six 3’s all season before that barrage.

Michael Cooper had 13 points and Solomon Callaghan 11.

PFW, which fell to 14-11 and 8-6 in the league, shot 53.6% in the second half and 47.2 for the night. Hadnot II, the league’s leading scorer at 20 per game, finished with 22.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The Raiders shot 58.6% in the first half and 49.1 for the game.

Thanks to Imariagbe’s relentless work, they had a beefy 39-24 rebounding edge.

“The league is just very deep, very good — regardless of records. To find another win, we’re thankful,” Sargent said.

“We’re going to get everyone’s best shot because of the standings. And I think our venue — we had a great crowd — for our league, when teams come in here, sometimes that can help them. But I think our guys are ready for the moment.”

Next game

Who: Detroit Mercy at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM