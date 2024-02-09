Wright State basketball: Raiders hang on for win, Calvin reaches 2,000 points

“I know I’ve got to be in this deal to get THEM in it,” he said of his players. “I wish they were as sick as I am of just being an awful defensive team.

“It’s human nature,” he added of his players’ lax approach. “I’m not necessarily blaming them. I’ve coached long enough to know sometimes it doesn’t matter what you say. I get ready for all of them the same. Even this one, I get ready more because I know THEY’RE going to have a hard time.”

The Raiders managed to hang on for a 92-85 win Thursday, improving to 14-11 overall and 9-5 in the Horizon League.

But Nagy was right. His team built a 22-point first-half lead and then hit the cruise-control button.

The Titans, who are 0-25, staged a furious rally to cut the gap to three with just under seven minutes to go. And it was a back-and-forth grind to the finish.

Sophomore guard Marcus Tankersley, who had a game-high 29 points, hit a 1-and-1 at 2:06 to make it 85-82.

But A.J. Braun made one of two foul shots. And after the league’s leading scorer, Jayden Stone (19 points), missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:33 to go, Alex Huibregtse answered with a 3 for a seven-point edge.

“I want to try to get this point across: There’s some teams that I don’t even watch a full game of them, but I’ve watched several games of these guys. I have — and this is true — I probably have more respect for these kids than I do any other team,” Nagy said.

“The reason is because I’ve watched enough film to know they’ve had their heads kicked in all year. And they’ve been in a bunch of close games. They do not quit. And to have a season like they’re having and your kids not quit, I think, is incredible.

“I’ve not been a part of an 0-and-whatever, but I’ve been a part of a few bad six-win seasons, and it beats everybody up. I am amazed at how their kids do not give in. I’m blown away by it and got a lot respect for them.”

The Titans scored their most points in a regulation game this season.

They also shot 59.6% — their highest clip this year and only the third time they’ve topped 50%.

Trey Calvin became the 15th player in the 45-year history of the Horizon League to score 2,000 career points. He needed just six to get there and knocked down three straight mid-range jumpers (his forte), reaching the milestone with 5:23 left in the first half.

At a timeout with 3:14 to go, the p.a. announcer let fans know about Calvin’s feat. Most stood and applauded, and he received plenty of head rubs and atta-boys in the huddle.

He had 18 points to share the team scoring lead with Huibregtse.

“It definitely feels surreal,” Calvin said. “And I’m definitely feeling blessed right now.”

The Raiders had a 33-14 rebounding edge and allowed no offensive rebounds in the first half and just three for the game.

But while their offense keeps purring, their defense is still cause for alarm.

They’ve given up at least 80 points in 16 of 25 games.

“We just got a little nonchalant on defense,” Huibregtse said. “They shot 9 of 15 from 3 in the second half. Our defense fell apart on us.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Oakland at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410