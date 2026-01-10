Wright State basketball: Raiders kick off road trip with fifth straight win

Playing without leading scorer Michael Cooper for the third straight game, the Raiders ripped off 15 points in a row late in the first half to build a commanding lead over Detroit Mercy and held on for an 84-82 road victory Friday.

They led by as many as 19 early in the second half before the Titans made a late charge.

Andrea Holden had a career-high 17 points off the bench, going 11 of 12 on free throws. Solomon Callaghan had 15 points, making three 3’s.

Kellen Pickett, a 6-9 freshman, reached double-figure rebounds for the second time in three games, nabbing 12 with five points and two blocks.

Logan Woods and TJ Burch had 12 points each and Michael Imariagbe 10.

The Raiders finish their Michigan swing at Oakland at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. The two teams are tied for first at 5-1 in the Horizon League.

“Give Detroit credit. There’s something to be said for playing with a mentality where you’re just going to pin your eyes back and go. And that’s what was happening. When they’re getting those fouls (in their favor), it makes you passive, and we lost our aggression,” coach Clint Sargent said on his post-game radio show.

The Raiders (10-7 overall) won for the fifth time in a row to match their longest streak since late in 2021-22 when they won the league tourney.

But they were called for 26 fouls and had two players foul out. The Titans went 23 of 31 on free throws to fuel their comeback.

“I didn’t like how we handled it — starting with myself,” Sargent said of the frequent whistles. “It’s hard, but every game allows you to grow in terms of your mental toughness and composure. That was a great opportunity to learn from.”

Burch’s layup made it 76-65 with 4:27 left. But Detroit cut it to 80-76 on a 3 by Legend Geeter with 1:08 left.

Burch then had a turnover. And the Titans’ TJ Nadeau hit two free throws to make it 80-78 with 29 seconds left.

Holden, a 58% free-throw shooter, made two foul shots with 20.7 seconds left for a four-point edge.

Detroit scored, but Logan Woods made 1 of 2 foul shots with 12 seconds to go to make 83-80.

The Titans (6-9, 3-3) had a chance to tie it with a 3, but Orlando Lovejoy couldn’t connect. Tyler Spratt tipped it in with four seconds left.

They fouled Holden, and he made one of two attempts with two seconds left. The Titans then missed a desperation heave.

The Raiders notched their seventh straight victory and their 13th in 14 games in the series.

They shot 27 of 52 (51.9%), including 7 of 16 on 3’s, and made 23 of 28 on foul shots.

They scored 15 straight points in the final five minutes of the first half. Dominic Pangonis had a four-point play (an and-one on a 3), and Woods and Alex Bruscotter made deep 3’s.

They turned a 32-29 deficit into a 44-32 lead. The Titans scored the last point of the half on a free throw to make it 44-33.

The Raiders started the second half by out-scoring their hosts, 11-3, for a 55-36 lead with 16:38 left

Sargent credited little-used players Bryan Etumnu and Bruskotter for their first-half spark.

“The storyline or highlight in our locker room was that. In the second half, we’re not happy with a lot of it, but we’re thankful for the win. I’m so proud of those guys for playing with life and energy and extending that lead,” he said.

Next game

Who: Wright State at Oakland

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM