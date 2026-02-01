Wright State basketball: Raiders knock off Green Bay, earn rare Wisconsin sweep

That’s three 2-0 sweeps in 30 years. They actually have way more 0-2 trips — 14 in all, including last year.

In 2020-21, they went 4-0 against Milwaukee and Green Bay, but that was with the quirky COVID schedule when they played all four games at home.

“Last year was a low moment … And to have a group of young men now that really embody what we want to be about — they really understand our tradition and want to re-establish it,” coach Clint Sargent said on his post-game radio show.

“That’s the first part. The second part is coach (Doug) Gottlieb — a ton of respect. A lot of people poke fun at his program. But we informed our players all the way in the summer, ‘Don’t get into that.’ He took a huge risk trying to rebuild the program.

“He had six guys who stayed with him, so that speaks to what he’s doing behind the scenes. This was a big game for us.”

Leading by as many as 15, the Raiders had their lead sliced to 60-55 with just under eight minutes to go.

But after Dom Pangonis made one of two free throws, Michael Cooper nailed a deep 3 for a 64-55 edge with 6:55 left.

Green Bay cut the deficit to four at 4:06, but the Raiders handled that threat in similar fashion.

Kellen Pickett, a 6-9 freshman, had a season-high 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Solomon Callaghan had 15 points, Pangonis 12 and TJ Burch 11.

The Raiders went 25 of 53 from the field (47.2%) and made 25 of 28 free throws. They had just five turnovers.

They’ve won five straight league road games and are 5-1 overall away from home.

The Phoenix (12-12, 7-6) went 23 of 50 from the field and 22 of 26 from the foul line.

“We’re trying to help our guys know what’s at hand when we play these games and represent Wright State and our former players and coaches who walk it with us,” Sargent said.

“I thought our guys played with a great resiliency.”

Next game

Who: Wright State at Green Bay

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM