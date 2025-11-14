Wright State basketball: Raiders look to get back on track at Greenbrier Tip-off

Forget playing MAC favorite Akron to a near-draw on the road in a preseason scrimmage — or the fight shown in a convincing exhibition win over Ohio U.

They had no answers as that five-point hole turned into a 16-point crater in an 81-71 loss.

“I think we were stunned. We got physically bullied on our home floor. And when that happens, your inner man (weakens),” second-year head coach Clint Sargent said.

“I believe we have the pieces. I believe we have the hearts. We’re learning the basketball part collectively, and we’re still learning, as much as I hate to say it, what identity we want to have.”

They at least know the more physical team tends to win, and they’ll get a chance to reestablish their toughness at the Greenbrier Tip-off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., this weekend.

The Raiders (1-2) play in the four-team River Division against Radford at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Kent State at noon Sunday,

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The Highlanders are 2-1 with home wins over Western Illinois and West Virginia Wesleyan, and an 89-74 loss at North Carolina. They went 20-13 last season and were picked fourth in the Big South preseason poll.

Kent State (2-1) has wins over Cornell and UNC Wilmington and an overtime loss to Troy, all at home. They’re averaging 97.7 points and were picked third in the MAC preseason poll after going 24-12 last year.

“I know Radford, they’re very good. Kent State, very good. They’ll be awesome challenges for our team, and I’m excited to learn from the pain (of the Toledo loss) — because we have great young men who want to do right and want to get it right,” Sargent said.

Cleveland State also is in the field.

Finding the right MTE

Wright State has almost always played in an MTE (multi-team event). The appeal is to go to a tourist destination (usually) and pick up extra games. The limit is 29 without an MTE, 31 with one.

They won a pair of home tourneys in 2016-17 and 2017-18 when the school treated coach Scott Nagy to a soft landing in his new locale.

They beat Ohio Dominican, Cal State Bakersfield, North Dakota and North Florida in his first year and Tiffin, Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville and Fairfield in his second.

Their best finish away from home in the last 10 years was going 2-1 twice in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Playing in tourneys against quality mid-majors is the objective.

“We’re trying to win the biggest games against the best teams. In order to do that, you’ve got to run into (that challenge), and you’ve got to look for them,” Sargent said.

“But you also don’t want to overdo it and maybe hurt your team’s confidence. There’s a balance to it.”

The Raiders have won only one event away from home: the San Juan Shootout in 2008-09, beating Oral Roberts, South Florida and Murray State.

They won the two-game U.S. Air Classic at the Nutter Center in 1992-93, 1990-91 and 1989-90 and the two-game Wright State Invitational in 1987-88 (their first year in D-I).

While top high-major events offer appearance fees, most mid-major tourneys require a modest fee.

“I’m thankful for our administration to constantly help us find these events and support them financially. And this one was a great deal for us, a chance to get some good neutral-site games,” Sargent said.

NEXT GAME

Who: Wright State vs. Radford

What: Greenbrier Tip-off

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM