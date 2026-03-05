Wright State basketball: Raiders put clamps on Vikings, advance to semifinals

The Raiders didn’t make a 3 (0 of 5) and had eight turnovers in the first half but took a 37-32 lead into the break by holding Cleveland State to 38.5% shooting in the Horizon League first round Wednesday.

They settled in offensively, putting up 53 second-half points and shooting 55% overall — while holding CSU to a 34.5% night from the field — in a 90-61 victory before 3,713 fans

That lifted the tourney’s top seed to 21-11 and put them in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday against either fifth-seeded Green Bay (18-14) or seventh-seeded Northern Kentucky (19-13), which play Sunday, at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Raiders, who put the game away with a 20-7 run in the first six minutes of the second half, are making their first trip to Indy in four years after three straight quarterfinal losses. They won the tourney in 2022.

Second-seeded Robert Morris (22-10) faces No. 3 Detroit Mercy (16-14) in the other semi.

The finals are 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

“I thought the first half was a little bit of that postseason game (nerves). We had eight turnovers, didn’t make a 3, were a little tight. But I thought we were good defensively, held them under a point (per possession),” coach Clint Sargent said.

“The second half, to step into our identity as a team, to win by 20 on the glass (44-24 rebounding edge), beat them 56-18 in the paint — our guys understood what we wanted to get done.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Kellen Pickett, the eighth HL freshman of the year from Wright State, had 18 points (6 of 11 from the floor, 6 of 6 on free throws) and six rebounds.

TJ Burch had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. And Michael Imariagbe had 16 points.

Michael Cooper had 17 off the bench.

“We came into this game locked in and focused. This is one game where we played hard for the full 40 minutes and finished it off,” Imariagbe said.

They spun together a 9-0 run for a 57-39 lead with 14:06 to go.

“We just know we have to come out strong in the second half. The start of the second half is one of the most important parts of the game. It can make or break you,” Imariagbe said.

“I feel like we came out ready to go and didn’t let our foot off the gas.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The Raiders swept Green Bay and NKU but had a thriller with the Norse to finish the regular-season, winning, 92-91, after being down 18 at halftime.

“I’m just thankful to be in Indy. We’re going to lead with gratitude and step into the moment ready to risk it all. Regardless of who we’re playing, the mentality doesn’t change for us,” Sargent said.

“We understand playing on the biggest stage and absolutely going for it. It’s a great privilege.”

RAIDER WOMEN: Playing on the road against second-seeded Youngstown State, the Raiders trailed by only one at halftime but dropped a 76-60 decision in the HL first round Wednesday.

Senior guard Breezie Williams, a second-team all-league pick, had 11 of her 14 points in the first half.

Maja Dilen had 11 points. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Lauren Scott had 10 each.

The Raiders, who finished 10-22, had a 36-29 rebounding edge. Claire Henson had 10 and Grace Okih nine.

YSU (23-8) advances to the semifinals.

Next game

Who: Green Bay or Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State

What: Horizon League tournament semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Corteva Coliseum, Indianapolis

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM