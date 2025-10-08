Wright State basketball: Raiders seventh, Milwaukee named favorite in preseason poll

That was evident in the preseason poll released Wednesday. The Raiders are picked seventh and had no players recognized as preseason all-league selections.

That suits second-year coach Clint Sargent just fine. What matters most, of course, are the standings at the end of the year.

“We don’t care about preseason polls. We are trying to focus on things that matter and things we have control over,” he said.

Given the climate of ever-changing rosters in college basketball, nobody can be too sure in figuring out who will be the class of the league.

Milwaukee, which finished tied for second last season, was named the favorite for the second straight year after getting 24 of 44 first-place votes among coaches, sports information directors and media.

Oakland was picked second, Youngstown State third and defending champ Robert Morris fourth.

The Panthers’ Amar Augillard, a 6-5 forward who transferred from Fresno State, was named first-team all-league. He averaged 13.3 points at Fresno last year.

Faizon Fields, a 6-10 fifth-year player who averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds last season, and 6-4 Seth Hubbard, a transfer from Toledo after averaging 8.4 points, were named to the second team.

Oakland’s Tuburu Naivalurua was named the preseason player of the year. The 6-8, 240-pound forward is the league’s top returning scorer with a 13.9 average.

Detroit Mercy’s Orlando Lovejoy, who entered the transfer portal but returned to the Titans, was also named to the preseason first team along with Green Bay’s Marcus Hall and YSU’s Cris Carroll.

Six different teams received first-place votes, a sign of the uncertainty about roster strength.

Though the Raiders weren’t one of them, Sargent has extreme confidence in his team.

“I’ve been very encouraged with our defensive effort and the foundation we built over the spring and summer. I’ve been very happy with the intensity defensively and with our rebounding in practice,” Sargent said.

“That’s been pretty consistent for our group. And their willingness to be a teammate — how do they struggle when it’s maybe not their day and how do they stay available for their coaches and teammates? — all of that has been very healthy.”