Wright State basketball: Raiders win fourth straight in tight finish

They had a 10-point lead with 8:37 to go on Kent State at a neutral site and fell in overtime.

They had a five-point halftime edge on Toledo but lost at home by 10.

Playing without leading scorer Michael Cooper for the second consecutive game, Wright State led by as many as 15 at IU Indy before the last-place Jaguars came storming back in a game that would have seven lead changes in the final 2:18.

But the Raiders scored the last five points to pull out an 81-77 road victory Sunday, putting together their first four-game winning streak since notching four straight conquests from Nov. 12-21, 2022.

It also was their 15th win in the last 16 games in the series.

“I think it’s our best win yet — I really mean that,” coach Clint Sargent said on his post-game radio show.

“What they do to try to break your practice habits is a real thing. You’ve got to double down on your team being mentally tough and understanding what discipline feels like no matter what happens with the rhythm of the game — because they disrupt it.”

The Jaguars took a 73-71 lead on Finley Woodward’s layup at 2:18. But Kellen Pickett’s three-point play on a dunk put the Raiders ahead 74-73 at 2:05.

Kyler D’Augustino hit a floater for IU Indy to regain the lead at 75-74.

But TJ Burch was fouled at 1:36 and made both free throws for a 76-75 edge.

D’Augustino, who had 31 points, made a 10-footer for the Jags at 1:09 for a 77-76 lead.

Pickett was fouled with four seconds left and made both free throws to put the Raiders back in front, 78-77.

Wright State (9-7 overall, 4-1 Horizon League) then got a stop, and Logan Woods was hacked. He made both foul shots for an 80-77 lead with 17 seconds left.

After a timeout, the Jaguars (4-13, 0-6) couldn’t connect on a long 3. Woods ran down the rebound, was fouled and made one of two free throws to seal it with four seconds left.

Pickett, a 6-9 freshman who finished with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds, earned praise from Sargent:

“Tremendous composure for a freshman on the road — not only making those free throws, but his defensive instinct … He’s just a winner.”

The Raiders were 20 of 25 on foul shots, 9 of 17 on 3’s and 26 of 46 from the field (57%).

The Jaguars are the highest-scoring team in the HL at 87.1 per game while allowing the most points in the country with 91.7 average. They went 31 of 64 from the field (48%), 8 of 20 on 3’s and 7 of 11 on free throws.

