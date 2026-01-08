Wright State basketball: Raiders winning on scoreboard and in analytics, too

Through most of the season, the 9-7 Raiders were, well, marginal in those categories. But they’ve made significant improvement in Horizon League games, which is why they’re tied for first at 4-1.

FREE THROWS: They had six or fewer foul shots three times early in the season, but they’ve attempted at least 22 in the last five games.

They went 20 of 25 and 21 of 25 in their last two outings. Shooting that many — and connecting — always makes a team hard to beat.

They made 12 straight in the final five minutes in an 81-77 win over IU Indy before missing a meaningless one with four seconds left.

Sargent called that clutch showing “a growth moment for our team.”

REBOUNDS: The Raiders have only a modest plus-2.4 rebound margin per game. Take away the two Division-III games, and they’ve actually been out-boarded, 479-469.

But in their last five games, they’ve had 28 more rebounds than the opposition.

“I’m very pleased with that because you could be really good on that first-shot defense, but if you don’t rebound the ball, your (opponents’) two-point field-goal percentage is going to go up, their free-throw attempts are going to go up, and your efficiency is going to go down,” Sargent said.

That becomes even more pronounced in make-or-break possessions during close games.

“To win all those moments, you’ve got to rebound the ball. That’s been something we’ve really focused on the last few weeks. It’s good to see some fruit there,” Sargent said.

TURNOVERS: The Raiders have been a tad sloppy the last five games, committing 60 turnovers and forcing only 52.

Giving a foe extra possessions is normally not a recipe for success.

They had 17 against IU Indy.

“We got a little passive on offense and got away from things stylistically. They can do that to you,” Sargent said, referring to the Jaguars’ quickness on the perimeter.

But the game was a net positive because IU Indy was a meager 7 of 11 on foul shots.

BLOCKS: Sargent was committed to building a more athletic team, and it’s showing up in rejections, which fall under the deflection category.

The Raiders’ 4.81 average is easily the best in the program’s D-I history (since 1987). Andrea Holden has 24, Michael Imariagbe 17 and Kellen Pickett 14.

They’re 38th nationally in blocks. IU Indy is second in the HL at 3.59 per game.

“When we play, we focus more on defense. That’s what gets our offense going,” Imariagbe said.

“Getting those blocks like that, it just fuels our offense and gives us good energy, good rhythm.”

Next game

Who: Wright State at Detroit Mercy

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM