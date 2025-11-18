Wright State basketball: Sargent doesn’t want a repeat of last year in tight games

The Raiders finished 2-7 in games decided by four points or fewer, and they also lost their two overtime games (those margins ended up being seven and eight points).

Five more wins in their nine two-possession defeats would have meant a 20-win season.

“Winning close games is one of those where you have to do it to garner confidence. Man, I just had full expectations we were going to do it this time,” Sargent said.

He was lamenting a 76-72 OT crusher Sunday to Kent State, which would have been significant.

The Golden Flashes, who were picked third in the MAC preseason poll, have now beaten 16 straight Horizon Legue foes, but they had to overcome a 10-point deficit with under nine minutes to go to pull it off.

“For this young team, it’s about our nerve to win close ones. And you keep putting your neck out there and you own it, and you let it hurt, and you learn. At some point, you break through — and this team will break through.”

The Raiders had three technicals against Kent State — none of them from the bench. And all of them were untimely (is there any other kind?).

Sub point guard TJ Burch had one in the first half and was called for a double-tech with the Flashes’ Cian Medley after fouling out with nine seconds left in OT.

Solomon Callaghan also was T’d up in the second half.

The winners went 4 of 4 on the gift foul shots (there were no free throws on the double-tech) and made 21 of 26 in the game.

The Raiders went 12 of 19 and are 63 of 100 this season.

“It’s just odd to me,” Sargent said of his players acting out. “They take on the personality of the head coach. That’s where I have to make sure the messaging is right and our emotions are right — because I’d never guess we’d get three technicals in a game.

“I know we have an emotional team. Steering that and leading that well is all on me. But it’s hard to win against very good teams when you’re shooting yourself in the foot.”

The Raiders’ tight-game failures last year could be pegged on having so few players capable of getting their own shots.

Three of their top-four scorers (all of whom transferred) — Brandon Noel, Alex Huibregtse and Keaton Norris — needed a pick or a pass for a good look. Only Jack Doumbia could create something off the dribble.

Point guard Michael Cooper, who leads the team with a 15.6 average, has the kinesthetic ability to get separation with the ball, but crunch-time buckets probably need to come from more experienced players.

“I know he wants those moments. I know a number of guys do,” Sargent said.

“We just lost some of our discipline and our nerve (against Kent State). We need that to come. We need to learn that killer instinct to make those plays.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Ohio Wesleyan at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM