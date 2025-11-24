Wright State basketball: Sargent doesn’t want hoops to become all-consuming for players

“One of the big things we’re trying to get our guys to understand is just how important a day of rest is and resting well and detaching from this — so it doesn’t end up in a place in our hearts where it’s too big a deal,” he said.

What, wait?!?

“I think for longevity, (they need) a day of rest, a good Sabbath. We’re trying to help our guys understand — with them being unbelievably competitive and driven, and wanting to be excellent and great — how important a day of rest is.”

Sargent wants the Raiders to stay mentally fresh and relish their time together. Burned-out players aren’t much good to anyone.

He encourages them, as he likes to put it, to “bring their personalities.” Playfulness, at the right time, can keep a demanding four-month season from becoming a grind.

“I don’t need robots. We’ve recruited all these guys based on their character, based on their personality. We pride ourselves on being able to do that. And, just like anybody, if you’re going to go do something confidently, you can’t try to become something else or someone else,” he said.

“You’ll get the best from people if they feel like they can be real — whether it’s really good things or really bad things. The same goes for me. Young people crave that authenticity, and we’re trying to let it be the main thing.”

The Raiders are 3-3 but just 1-3 against Division-I foes.

All three losses — to Cal, Toledo and Kent State — were competitive, though. That’s why Sargent believes they’re poised to make a jump from last year’s 15-18 record (8-12 in the Horizon League).

“The first part of our schedule has been very difficult. And I think we’ve learned a lot about our defense, our identity, where we struggle,” he said.

“At this point, through six games, I’m very pleased with where we are and what we know of ourselves.”

They’ll find out a lot more with games at Stetson on Tuesday and Butler on Friday.

The Hatters (3-3) went 8-24 in 2024-25. But they were Atlantic Sun champs in their first season in the league in 2023-24 and played in the NCAA tourney.

They went 22-13 that year, posting consecutive winning seasons for the first time in four decades.

The Thad Matta-coached Bulldogs (5-1) are coming off wins over South Carolina and previously unbeaten Virginia in the high-major division of the Greenbrier Tip-off over the weekend.

They were a charter member of the Horizon League before leaving for the Atlantic 10 in 2012 and then joining the Big East in 2013.

They made 10 NCAA tourney trips while in the HL, reaching the championship game twice under famed coach Brad Stevens in 2010 and ’11.

The Raiders beat ranked Butler teams four times, including the 2007 league tourney title game. They have a 16-27 all-time record in the series.

“It’s a great game from the nostalgia of it. They’re trying to get their program back to a place they want it to be. They have a great team, and they’re hungry,” Sargent said.

“For our former players especially, I know it’ll be a special day for those guys and bring back some great memories.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Wright State at Stetson

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM