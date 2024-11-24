Wright State basketball: Sargent encouraged by progress despite defeat

Though their record is just 4-3, the Raiders seem to be poised for a breakthrough season after two top-notch performances at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

They played a pair of preseason conference favorites in Princeton (Ivy League) and Bradley (Missouri Valley Conference), and they proved they belong at that level.

One day after routing the Tigers, the Raiders had a back-and-forth tussle with the Braves before falling, 77-74 — and Bradley needed a bit of good fortune to pull it out.

“We’ve said it all along: We know what we have in our locker room. I know the character. And, obviously, people are starting to see our talent,” Sargent said.

“Now, we want to start winning games, winning close ones, and putting this thing together.”

Tied at 71-all with 2:24 to go, the Braves scored five straight points and then held on for the victory. The key bucket in that stretch, though, was a banked-in 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key just before the shot clock expired.

The Raiders never recovered.

“It was a tough break — maybe our best defensive possession of the game, and they throw one in,” Sargent said. “But the coach in me says it probably shouldn’t have gotten to that point.

“We were up three (with four minutes to go), and we had a few empty possessions. Those are the ones I’m beating myself up over.”

Princetown was 55th in the NET ratings last season and Bradley 58th.

The Raiders were only 153rd, which has been their norm, but, apart from the season-opening thrashing at Kentucky, they haven’t resembled a triple-digit outfit.

“I just can’t tell everybody enough how proud I am of our competitive spirit,” Sargent said. “This team has shown over and over that when they get hit, they just keep coming, and I absolutely love that.

“But you turn the page. Our guys are heartbroken, which I love. You try to encourage them and understand you’ve got a South Florida team that won their league last year, and you’ve got an opportunity on national television to go salvage the weekend.”

The Raiders will play in the third-place game against South Florida (3-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. The Bulls were picked to finish third in the American Conference.

The championship game will pit Bradley (5-1) against Middle Tennessee (5-1) at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

“Against Princeton, our (defensive) numbers were where we’d like them. Against Bradley — they just have so many guys they can throw at you, and they’re physical. We didn’t quite meet our metrics, but they’re hard to guard,” Sargent said.

“We’re playing — between Toledo, Kentucky, Bradley, Princeton — very good offensive teams. We’re challenging ourselves, which I love.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Wright State vs. South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2, 101.5, 1410