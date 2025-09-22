Wright State basketball: Sargent expects scoring to come from a plethora of players

He hasn’t.

Making shots is what’s mattered most since Naismith first hung a peach basket, of course, and Sargent has devoted just as much energy to that as anything else.

The Raiders’ top four scorers from last year have transferred — Brandon Noel (19.0), Alex Huibregtse (13.5), Jack Doumbia (11.6) and Keaton Norris (7.5) — and the four experienced returnees all averaged fewer than seven points per game.

That could be a problem.

Credit: Joseph R. Craven Credit: Joseph R. Craven

“We have a ton of new guys. And, really, for the first time in quite some time, we’re not returning that all-league player or that guy you could say, ‘He’s going to lead you in offensive production,’” the second-year coach said.

But the Raiders, who officially start practice Monday, have been prolific on offense in the 10 years Sargent has been on staff, including eight as a Scott Nagy assistant.

They were sixth nationally in field-goal shooting (49.4%) last season, 12th in 3-point accuracy (39.4%) and 82nd in points per game (77.3).

They also were a healthy 71st in Division I in offensive efficiency (1.087 points per possession). That’s a slide from being eighth in 2023-24 (1.154), but Sargent believes it’s achievable again, albeit in different ways.

Asked about the lack of natural scorers, he said: “It just gives us an awesome opportunity as a staff and, really, collectively with our players to let this be a team effort.”

Logan Woods averaged 6.9 points and fellow wing Solomon Callaghan 6.7 (he caught fire in his last eight games, averaging 11.3).

Credit: Joseph R. Craven Credit: Joseph R. Craven

Post players Michael Imariagbe and Andrea Holden averaged 6.7 and 4.1.

Of the four transfers, Bryan Etumnu, a forward from Merrimack, had the highest average last season at 8.4.

“It’s early, but I really see a lot of guys who can contribute. You’ve seen one or two guys carry so much of the load for us — and probably play too many minutes at certain points — and I really see a number of guys who will impact this team,” Sargent said.

“The most important thing is our effort and playing with intensity. And once that dips, you have to come out. We’re not going to ‘protect’ offense. We’re going to honor the most important thing. Let that lead, and we’ll figure out the rest.”

Rebounding seems to be no less of a concern. The Raiders had a passable plus-1.8 rebound margin per game last year (144th nationally), but opponents had the upper hand in offensive boards (328-307), which can be cripplers.

What’s more, the 6-8 Noel, a second-team all-Horizon League pick who transferred to Ohio State, finished third in the conference in rebounding each of his three years, getting 7.7, 8.0 and 8.7.

But 6-6 sophomore Andrea Holden has plenty of raw ability and bounce, and the 6-7, 220-pound Imariagbe can be a brute inside. He had an 18-point, 11-rebound game in the regular-season finale against IU Indy.

“I really think Andrea can be one of the better rebounders in the league. That’s been our mantra — we want to be the best rebounding team in the country. And both those guys can be complete animals on the glass, and we’re going to need them to be,” Sargent said.

Holden made a splash last season when the staff pulled his redshirt on Jan. 2. In his first two games, he had 11 points and seven rebounds against Green Bay and 11 points and 11 boards against Oakland.

“Andrea, through our month in the summer and our weeks in the fall, his rebounding numbers are the leader in the clubhouse, and it’s not even close,” Sargent said.

WRIGHT STATE ROSTER

Player Ht. Cl. Pos. ppg@

Logan Woods 6-5 Jr. G 6.9

Solomon Callaghan 6-2 So. G 6.7

Michael Imariagbe 6-7 5th yr. F 6.7

Andrea Holden 6-6 So. F 4.1

Ayden Davis 6-10 RS Fr. C 1.3

Alex Bruskotter 6-8 G RS Fr. N/A

Bryan Etumnu 6-7 Sr. F 8.4*

Sam Alamutu 6-5 5th yr. G 5.6^

Dominic Pangonis 6-7 So. G 6.2”

TJ Burch 6-1 So. G 4.8’

Kellen Pickett 6-9 Fr. F N/A

PJ Douglas 6-4 Fr. G N/A

Michael Cooper 6-3 Fr. F N/A

@Last season’s averages

*At Merrimack

^At Vermont

“At Stephen F. Austin

‘At Ball State