Wright State basketball: Sargent picks his spots but usually gets coaching challenges right

But Sargent and his peers now have a new weapon in their arsenal: the coach’s challenge.

They get one chance — and if they’re right, two — to have an official go to the monitor and review a disputed play.

Sargent challenged a goal-tending call and an out-of-bounds decision. In both cases, he was right.

He’s not a serial complainer. In 25 games this year, he’s challenged only about five calls.

“I think I’ve been wrong on one. I don’t know the exact hit rate. Thankfully, it’s been a good addition to the game. It’s been pretty seamless if you talk to officials and coaches,” he said.

His players have the most influence on whether he burns a challenge. After all, they have the best view.

“We don’t have DVSport. We can’t quickly look at the film,” he said, referring to the instant-replay device stored behind the bench by high-majors for video review.

“It’s all the players. I trust them. But sometimes, you’ve got to read your players correctly. Sometimes, they’re overly emotional. You’ve got to double- and triple-ask.”

Those two overturned calls were critical in a 73-68 win during a pivotal stretch in the season.

The Raiders are 11-3 in the league, followed by Oakland (10-4), Green Bay (9-6), PFW (8-6), and Robert Morris (8-7). The HL has a 20-game schedule, and the contenders are back in action Thursday.

Wright State has won just four regular-season titles since joining the league in 1994-95. Yes, this is rare territory.

“I think for any of us, just staying present, not getting ahead of yourself, is a challenge,” Sargent said. “Thankfully, that’s been a part of our message since the very beginning.”

The staff is trying to never lose sight of the big picture.

Results for players and coaches get blurred over time. Relationships last.

“When you spend time with a group of people you really enjoy, you really love, you just want to make sure you’re getting the most out of your time together,” Sargent said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“Every former player says they rarely remember or talk about the wins and losses. It’s all the mundane meals and practices (where bonds are formed). We’re trying to honor that, keep it the main thing.”

Of course, a championship season would create a lasting memory, too. Those teams are invited back for 50-year reunions.

But Sargent said: “We know if we practice well, prepare well, that’s all you can do. And you just go out there and you take risks and go for it. That’s been our focus.”

Next game

Who: Detroit Mercy at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM