Wright State basketball: Sargent sees positive signs but also work to do 

Facing a comparable foe in Cal on another trip west Thursday, the result was the same, but the vibe afterward was different. Way different.

After falling behind by 16 midway through the second half, the Raiders cut the deficit to four with two minutes to go before succumbing, 77-67.

“I was very proud of the fight. And to feel the disappointment in a healthy way of our players — they fully expected to win that game — is something that excites me,” coach Clint Sargent said.

Foul trouble for stalwart Michael Imariagbe hurt the cause.

Going to the bench frequently — the Raiders have 10 new players, and the coaches are still tinkering with the rotation — hampered the offensive flow.

And shooting fewer free throws than the home team MADE is something that almost always leads to defeat.

But the facets where the Raiders fell short seem fixable, which is why there was optimism on the trip home, not the despair of two years ago.

“We were doing a lot of good things. But I felt like the physicality, and us putting them at the free throw line — some of those disciplined areas — are what we need to improve. I think our guys understand that,” Sargent said.

Cal went 26 of 31 on free throws, Wright State 10 of 18.

Sargent wants to see his players not only get to the foul line more, but connect, too. They’re 19 of 39 in two games, and they went 12 of 26 in an exhibition win over Ohio University.

“In those dogfight, grind-it-out, rock-fight type of games, we need to embrace that and be the more physical team. Typically, the more physical teams go to the free-throw line,” he said.

Imariagbe put the Bears on the foul line several times himself.

He picked up two fouls in the first 3:50 of the game and didn’t return until the second half.

Sargent said the burly forward reverted to old habits and became too handsy.

Asked if he thought about going back to Imariagbe earlier — coaches in previous generations allowed players to get three fouls in the first half before yanking them — Sargent said he would’ve considered it if Cal were pulling away.

“I’m not just like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to sit with two.’ But it’s a two-possession game at halftime (Cal led, 34-28). Mike’s physical. The likelihood of him picking up his third is probably pretty high. And we were in the game,” he said.

But if the Raiders can stay within striking range of an ACC team on the road for 38 minutes, that probably means there’s no one on their schedule they can’t beat.

“Early in the season, you’re really just trying to see things that you’re working on and trying to be about with the identity of your team and the spirit of your team. I really think there’s a great foundation there,” Sargent said.

NEXT GAME

Who: Toledo at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM