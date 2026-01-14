Wright State basketball: Sargent sensed a good showing was coming at Oakland

“The focus from our team — we cut it short because I could tell how dialed in they were,” he said.

The Raiders’ dandy shooting in the morning carried over in a 94-84 road win at Oakland. They built a 27-point lead in the first 15 minutes and easily won their sixth-straight game to move into first in the Horizon League at 6-1 with 13 games to go.

They shot nearly 60% and went 9 of 18 on 3’s, giving them the top percentage from the arc in the league at 36.9.

They also have the best 3-point defense in the HL at 30.8%.

That combo will win a lot of games.

“I’m pleased with our overall shot quality, just the understanding of good shot, bad shot, timely shot. I think that’s getting better. That’s a big part of it — and having the right people take the right ones,” Sargent said.

“Defensively, that’s a really good stat. That’s something that — in this era of college basketball — if you can guard the 3-point line and shoot a good percentage from 3, that’s going to (bring) some healthy traits to your team.”

The Raiders — who are 11-7 overall and host the only league team to beat them in Youngstown State on Thursday — also were first in 3-point shooting the last two years at 38.4% and 38.3. But, defensively, they were much slower afoot.

They were 11th and ninth in the league in opponent percentage at 36.6 and 36.1.

“That wasn’t necessarily anything that we set out to do,” Sargent said of cleaning up their 3-point D. “I just think because of how we guard the ball and the intelligence of our team, we’re able to do that.”

The Raiders’ ever-improving 3-point shooting has coincided with Solomon Callaghan’s breakout from an early-season funk.

He went 6 of 9 on 3’s against Oakland and has hit 19 of 33 in the last five games.

He was 20 of 71 before that.

But, according to Sargent, the third-year sophomore never let the slump consume him.

“He just makes joyful choices every day — enjoys the choice. He’s not caught up in feelings and circumstantial things. He chooses joy every single day,” Sargent said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“Because of that, he has very consistent habits. Stuff like this (hot streak) doesn’t surprise me because of his habits.”

Callaghan became the first Raider to win the Horizon League player of the week award Monday, while Kellen Pickett won his second freshman of the week honor.

Leading scorer Michael Cooper, who has missed the last four games, is expected back for YSU.

But while the Raiders seemed to be coming off an almost perfect performance, Sargent chafed at the 18 turnovers and some late-game lethargy.

Still, the coach said: “That consistency is taking shape, and it gives me great confidence that we can take the win and just wash it away and move on to the next practice.

“This is only going to get better. We have a long way to go. And I’m excited to get there with these guys.”

Next game

Who: Youngstown State at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM