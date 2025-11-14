Wright State basketball: Sargent still working on solidifying rotation

But through the three games, the staff is still essentially holding live auditions while trying to discern the best way to divvy up playing time. That’s what happens when you have just four returnees and 10 new players.

Non-stop subbing wasn’t an issue in dusting off Division-III Franklin, but it probably didn’t help against quality foes in Cal and Toledo.

The Raiders, of course, aren’t the only team still shuffling through personnel. Hitting a few potholes in November is the norm.

Starter Logan Woods had an off night and played just 12 minutes in an 81-71 loss to Toledo on Tuesday (he may have been slowed by a back ailment). But sub Dominic Pangonis took over at the wing and flourished.

The 6-7 sophomore scored 13 points in 28 minutes, going 3 of 5 from the field with a 3 and 6 of 7 from the foul line. He also had 11 points off the bench against Cal.

“We need him to keep coming along, and we need Logan to keep coming along and just keep figuring out our rotation. I think that’s going to be a game-to-game thing,” Sargent said.

“For many staffs across the country, it’s our biggest job in this era. Everybody’s got new teams. Everybody’s trying to figure out rotationally what fits and what doesn’t.”

Ten players saw action in the first 9:19 of the Toledo loss, which dropped the Raiders to 1-2.

Nine players had checked in against Cal in the first 4:42, and 10 rotated after that.

“We’ve got to keep honoring the defensive end of the floor,” Sargent said of his subbing policy against Toledo. “It’s just so disappointing with giving up 56% shooting and (losing by seven) on the glass. We’re trying to keep those things protected.

“But each game is its own deal, and I trust our players to handle that with maturity and our staff to figure it out.”

Nine players averaged double-figure minutes in Sargent’s first year, and the Raiders went 15-18.

In the three years before that under Scott Nagy, that number was eight, eight and seven.

“We tell our guys, ‘When you get in, we just need you to make the simple, fundamental plays consistently, and good things will happen,’” Sargent said.

That worked not only for Pangonis, but also backup point guard TJ Burch against Toledo.

Freshman Michael Cooper had a subpar showing. He scored seven of the team’s first 11 points and had 12 in the first half, but he had more turnovers (four) than points (three) in the second half.

Burch, though, provided some punch in his 13 minutes with six points, two assists and two steals.

But a 10-man rotation can be unwieldy.

“I see a ton of value with our roster, and you’re trying to give guys enough runway so they can be consistent, they can be productive, and they can feel like they have enough trial and error,” Sargent said.

“But we tell them all the time, ‘Some of it’s just unfair. Circumstantially, it’s unfair.’ Kellen Pickett gets three and a half minutes, and that’s all you get. What matters is staying ready, staying present and being about the team. We’re always keeping a healthy list of priorities so they know exactly what we need from them.”

NEW SIGNEE: The Raiders landed 6-7 forward Noah Lewis, a senior at George Washington H.S. in Charleston, W. Va., in the early signing period.

He averaged 17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season, shooting 56.9 percent from the field while being named first-team all-state. He led GW to a 21-5 record and a state runner-up finish as a junior.

NEXT GAME

Who: Wright State vs. Radford

What: Greenbrier Tip-off

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM