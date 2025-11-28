Wright State basketball: Stingy defense leads to rare non-league road win

Traveling violations are virtually non-existent. The NBA has given us the Euro step, which has morphed into the Euro-step-plus-one, and that’s trickled down to the college game, giving offensive players a huge advantage.

Still, Sargent isn’t budging. And so far, his players are meeting his objective.

After a 79-62 rout of Stetson on the road Tuesday, holding their hosts scoreless for a nine-minute first-half stretch, they’re giving up .995 points per possession this season.

That puts them 116th nationally in defensive efficiency (out of 365 teams) after ranking 330th last season and 341st in 2023-24.

“Defensively, in the first half for sure, we really took over the game. And that’s exactly what you want to see when you’re on the road,” the second-year coach said.

“We’ve played a very good offensive schedule — Toledo, Kent State, Cal, Radford at the time — are all good offensive teams. We’re getting tested by real teams. I like where we are, but I know we can get a lot better. That’s the exciting part.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The road win itself rated high on the excitement meter. It was a convincing victory for a team that’s racked up so few in opposing gyms outside of the Horizon League.

Going into the night, they were just 4-11 in true road games against non-league foes in the last five seasons.

For Sargent, faith and family are his top priorities. But in his professional life, nothing beats going to a place like DeLand, Fla., and returning home victorious … “especially with THIS group,” as he put it.

“This team has a ton of camaraderie, and we just love spending time together.

“When you can go on the road and win … I’ve had some great moments on my life: getting married and then the birth of five kids, but next is probably winning on the road.”

Though Stetson, which plays in the Atlantic Sun, is just 3-4, the outcome was pure joy for Sargent, his players, assistants and the entire Raider entourage.

“All the things we do together, all the highs and lows, a win like that gets magnified when you’re on the road in a hostile environment and find a way to get it done,” said Sargent, who had been 1-4 in true non-league road games, beating Miami last year.

“Definitely, winning on the road, it doesn’t get much better.”

