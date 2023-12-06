Wright State basketball: Visit from NAIA team coming at good time

“We felt like we had a team we could challenge with a tough schedule. Right now, it’s hurting us,” Nagy said.

“We haven’t performed to the level I thought we would. I’m disappointed, and I know the players are. I’ve got to do a good job to help them regain their confidence.”

Nagy doesn’t profess to know enough about sports psychology to talk his players out of their funk. But he recognized they’d be reaching a point in the season where they’d need a couple of breathers, and that’s just what they’re getting the next two weeks.

They have a home game Thursday against Bethel (Ind.) University, an NAIA team that plays in the Crossroads League with other small Christian schools in the region.

After hosting Western Kentucky and Miami, the Raiders get a visit from Division-III Muskingum.

Nagy knows games against lower-division teams usually end up being snoozers, but he said: “Everybody is doing the same thing. Nobody’s not doing this.

“The one thing about playing these games is it doesn’t impact your NET because they don’t count them in the NET. But there’s a chance, if you play the way you’re supposed to, for your kids to feel better about themselves.”

The Raiders opened the season at 13th-ranked Colorado State and have played the 73rd-toughest schedule nationally with just two home games.

“Starting out like this, you get beat up, and people lose confidence,” Nagy said.

“There’s a double-edged sword to it — where, if you look at other teams in our league that haven’t played near the schedule we have, they have a better record and feel better about themselves.”

Preseason favorite Northern Kentucky has DePauw and the University of the Cumberlands on the schedule.

Milwaukee, picked one spot ahead of Wright State at second, has played Luther College, St. Thomas and the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Wright State will pay Bethel and Muskingum enough to cover their expenses, but it’s a lot cheaper than getting a D-I team to the Nutter Center for a single visit.

“It isn’t like buying UT Martin. That would cost you 60 or 70 grand,” Nagy said.

The Raiders have played at least one lower-division team every year under Nagy. They’ve gone 10-0 and won by an average of 35 points.

“I just think it’s not the worst thing in the world to have a couple games like this — even though the fans don’t like it. Everybody plays teams where their fans are going, ‘Why are we playing THEM?’” he said.

“But to beat your kids up game after game … there needs to be a couple where they can let loose.”

ABOUT BETHEL: The Pilots (7-2) won the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association national title last season. Senior guard Drew Lutz, who is averaging 24.7 points, was named the tourney’s most outstanding player.

They were picked fourth out of 10 teams in the league preseason poll. Grace is the favorite.

James Anderson, a 6-foot-8 senior from Troy Christian, is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds and is shooting 63.3%.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Bethel (Ind.) at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410