Wright State basketball: Winning HL tourney and earning NCAA bid will require another inspirational effort

That’s like finishing first in a long-distance race and then doing it again in the 100-meter sprint.

It’s a lot to ask.

But coach Clint Sargent said: “We’re excited to just let it rip and go compete. It’s pretty simple for us how we’re processed-based, and I am thankful for that Robert Morris game at home (an 81-68 loss Feb. 22) because it allowed us to learn a lot about ourselves — how to grip a big game.

“I know we’re battle-tested. I know our jaw has got some scars on it. But I also know we’ve persevered. There’s great endurance and resiliency on this team.”

The Raiders are going into the tourney with plenty of momentum, winning its last two games on the road — including a scintillating, 92-91 comeback victory at Northern Kentucky after overcoming an 18-point halftime deficit.

They’re 20-11 and posted the 16th 20-win season in program history and first since 2021-22.

Down 80-66 with 7:35 to go, they finished the game on a 26-11 run, winning on a put-back by Michael Imariagbe after a TJ Burch miss with two-tenths of a second left.

The fifth-year center had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Kellen Pickett had 19 points and seven rebounds, and fellow freshman Michael Cooper had 15 points.

The Raiders, who shot 55.6% and went 9 of 18 on 3’s, are the top seed in the league tourney and will play either Cleveland State or IU Indy in their first game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nutter Center.

“We’re ready to risk it all because that has to be the mentality. There’s no protecting. There’s no passivity. That’s really the DNA of our players and staff. And that’s what we’re going to lean into,” Sargent said.

CSU hosts the play-in game Monday and is 10-21 with seven straight losses. The Jaguars are 7-24 with six defeats in a row.

The Vikings split with the Raiders this season, winning, 85-79, at the Nutter Center and losing, 102-90, at home.

The Jags lost twice to Wright State this year, 81-77 at home and 85-73 on the road.

“We know if we stay locked in and fine-tuned and sharp, I like our chances. And we can control that,” Sargent said.

“Nobody cares about our record. Nobody cares that we won the league. That’s done and gone. It’s a new journey, but your habits matter, and we can control that.”

If the Raiders win their tourney opener, they’ll play in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis on ESPNU.

The championship game is 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

They’ve won four league tourney titles: 2022, 2018, 2007 and 1993. The latter one came when they were part of the Mid-Continent Conference.

Next game

Who: Cleveland State or IU Indy at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM