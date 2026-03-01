Breaking: The Latest: Israel hits Tehran as Iran's counterattacks widen after supreme leader is killed

Wright State basketball: Winning HL tourney and earning NCAA bid will require another inspirational effort

The Wright State University men's basketball team celebrates during their game against Robert Morris University on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 at the Nutter Center. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: JEREMY MILLER

Credit: JEREMY MILLER

The Wright State University men's basketball team celebrates during their game against Robert Morris University on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 at the Nutter Center. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sports
By Doug Harris – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
X

FAIRBORN — For their rousing work over four months in the Horizon League, Wright State coaches and players will have a banner in the Nutter Center and trophy in Setzer Pavilion on display forever.

But to make the NCAA tournament in a one-bid league, they’ll need to win three games in seven days against foes who know them well and aren’t the least bit awed by them.

That’s like finishing first in a long-distance race and then doing it again in the 100-meter sprint.

It’s a lot to ask.

But coach Clint Sargent said: “We’re excited to just let it rip and go compete. It’s pretty simple for us how we’re processed-based, and I am thankful for that Robert Morris game at home (an 81-68 loss Feb. 22) because it allowed us to learn a lot about ourselves — how to grip a big game.

“I know we’re battle-tested. I know our jaw has got some scars on it. But I also know we’ve persevered. There’s great endurance and resiliency on this team.”

The Raiders are going into the tourney with plenty of momentum, winning its last two games on the road — including a scintillating, 92-91 comeback victory at Northern Kentucky after overcoming an 18-point halftime deficit.

They’re 20-11 and posted the 16th 20-win season in program history and first since 2021-22.

Down 80-66 with 7:35 to go, they finished the game on a 26-11 run, winning on a put-back by Michael Imariagbe after a TJ Burch miss with two-tenths of a second left.

The fifth-year center had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Kellen Pickett had 19 points and seven rebounds, and fellow freshman Michael Cooper had 15 points.

The Raiders, who shot 55.6% and went 9 of 18 on 3’s, are the top seed in the league tourney and will play either Cleveland State or IU Indy in their first game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nutter Center.

“We’re ready to risk it all because that has to be the mentality. There’s no protecting. There’s no passivity. That’s really the DNA of our players and staff. And that’s what we’re going to lean into,” Sargent said.

CSU hosts the play-in game Monday and is 10-21 with seven straight losses. The Jaguars are 7-24 with six defeats in a row.

The Vikings split with the Raiders this season, winning, 85-79, at the Nutter Center and losing, 102-90, at home.

The Jags lost twice to Wright State this year, 81-77 at home and 85-73 on the road.

“We know if we stay locked in and fine-tuned and sharp, I like our chances. And we can control that,” Sargent said.

ExploreArchdeacon: Mountain top to bottom, Wright State’s Bryan Etumnu never has stood taller

“Nobody cares about our record. Nobody cares that we won the league. That’s done and gone. It’s a new journey, but your habits matter, and we can control that.”

If the Raiders win their tourney opener, they’ll play in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis on ESPNU.

The championship game is 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

They’ve won four league tourney titles: 2022, 2018, 2007 and 1993. The latter one came when they were part of the Mid-Continent Conference.

Next game

Who: Cleveland State or IU Indy at Wright State

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM

In Other News
1
Women’s basketball: Miami tops Akron to move one win away from MAC...
2
Girls basketball: Brookville, Alter pull away late in D-IV district...
3
Sports on TV 3/1: Ohio State hosts Purdue on CBS
4
Sports on TV 2/28: LeBron vs. Steph in primetime on NBC
5
Wright State basketball: Raiders rally from 18-point halftime deficit...

About the Author

Doug Harris