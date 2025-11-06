Wright State basketball: Woods’ turnaround has been a lift for program

“The biggest difference is just the atmosphere,” the Wright State redshirt junior said. “Of course, there’s going to be a little nerves. But as the game gets going, you’ve just got to keep your composure, make the right reads and make the right plays.”

The Raiders get another bite of the apple against the California Golden Bears on the road at 10 p.m. Thursday.

And while Cal isn’t near the top of the food chain among high-majors — they were picked 14th out of 16 teams in the ACC preseason poll and haven’t had a winning record since going 21-13 in 2016-17 — the Raiders know knocking them off would qualify as the most satisfying win so far of their college careers.

Since joining the Division-I ranks in 1987-88, Wright State has gone 4-41 against high-major opponents. Three of the wins, though, have come in their last 10 tries: Louisville in 2022-23, North Carolina State in 2021-22 and Georgia Tech in 2017-18.

There’s a palpable sense of belief within the program after a 15-18 slog last year, and players are eager to compete in a high-profile game to show how far they’ve come.

“I love this team. We’re very connected, more disciplined. I feel we play way more aggressive than we did last year, especially on the defensive end,” Woods said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The 6-5 wing from Fairfield has been among those leading the charge.

He had 10 points and five assists in 22 minutes against Franklin on Monday. And he went 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, continuing a trend from last season where he led the team with a 46.1% clip (41 of 89).

He’s also a willing defender, seldom needing any prodding. And in a big flip from his early years, he’s someone coach Clint Sargent can trust to make sound decisions on and off the floor.

“I’m very proud of Logan and how he’s matured,” Sargent said. “I recruited Logan, and I’ve been through so many brutally hard moments with him and his family — just honest conversations.

“Logan loves this place. He’s aware of what we were when he first got here — those glory years of winning a ton and how we’re trying to find that identity again. He has not flinched at embracing it. And I’m just thankful he’s by my side as we forge a new path.”

Sargent said those heart-to-heart talks included Logan’s parents, Carl and Devan Woods, who were supportive of the staff.

As for the content of those meetings, Sargent said Woods, like others, was “not doing a good enough job. We needed to do more collectively, academically, socially, our diet — all the things where we’re really pushing our guys to make great decisions and trying to hold them accountable in a very loving way.

“Logan and I have had a number of very awesome conversations, and he’s always responded well and wanted to learn and be coached. That’s something as a coach and as a parent you just love to see.”

Forward Michael Imariagbe joined the Raiders as a transfer last year, not knowing anyone. But he quickly gained admiration for Woods.

“When I first came to Wright State, I didn’t know what Logan could do until I saw the first game. I thought, ‘He’s a shooter. He’s a killer. Once he gets going, he’s going. And, man, he’s the same way on defense. He really shows he’s present. Everybody can feel him on the floor,’” Imariagbe said.

“I see him working every day, getting a sweat in. Even after practice, he’s getting more workouts in. Yeah, Logan is a dawg.”

Woods’ goal for the Raiders against Cal is to administer what he called “a righteous bludgeoning.”

A what?

“Coach always says we can give a righteous bludgeoning — live in the mundane and take away the other team’s joy,” he said.

The mundane includes the dull, repetitious work that nobody likes but is a necessity for success.

Righteous bludgeoning apparently means putting a hurt on the opposition in a sportsmanlike way.

“It’s a great term. That’s the idea with us going out West,” Woods said of imposing their will.

“We do it in practice to each other every day. Practices are a lot harder than games this year.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Wright State at California

When: 10 p.m. Thursday

Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: 1410-AM, 101.5-FM