Wright State golf: Lash has some proven players, wants to see more from all

But while the Raiders have won three of the last four HL titles (and finished second in the other), fifth-year coach Conner Lash is aiming higher than that.

“Across the board, we want to compete with more than just the Horizon League. We want to get out there and beat more Ohio teams and bigger schools and bigger names,” he said,

That’s why one sour showing in their backyard has been hard to shake (and might turn into a motivational tool). The Raiders finished 13 out of 14 teams in the Moraine Intercollegiate, which was hosted by Miami.

The field, though, looked like an NCAA regional with five schools from the Big Ten and others from the SEC and Big East.

“Moraine is awesome. There were some good teams there, and, to be honest, we went out there and laid an egg, which was disappointing,” Lash said.

“We’ve got a lot more left in the tank. I believe that. The guys believe that. People who follow the program believe that. And right now, our main focus is on that.”

The Raiders certainly have the pieces to pick off a few major programs when they tee it up again in mid-February. (The league tourney is in April.)

They return junior Timmy Hollenbeck (Mason) and senior Shane Ochs (Carroll), who were HL co-golfers of the year last season.

Hollenbeck — who tied for first as an individual in the league as a freshman but lost in a playoff to teammate Andrew Flynn — had three top-10 showings in the fall, while Ochs, who was second in the HL last season, had two.

Senior Adam Horn (Cincinnati), a former second-team all-league pick, also figures to have locked up a starting spot.

“They’re all extremely talented players. They’ve done a lot for this program up to this point. I think we kind of lean on their leadership and expertise,” Lash said.

The three-time league coach of the year restocked the program with top recruits again — including CJ Scohy, the son of one of the Dayton area’s best amateurs of all time (and Bellbrook golf coach), Jeff Scohy.

CJ finished third at the state last season while being named first-team All-Ohio. He also was the 2023 Golfweek junior tour player of the year.

“Just being from the Dayton area, and him having some success in high school and junior golf, we’re definitely excited to see him come here,” Lash said.

Players have to earn their spots for the team each tourney, and Scohy made the starting five twice.

“CJ stepped up and showed a lot of promise. He’s got some things to work on, but I have no doubt he’ll get there. He’ll be a big contributor to this team for sure,” Lash said.

“That whole freshmen class is going to be pretty talented. We’re going to see a lot from all of them in their careers.”