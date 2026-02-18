Wright State golf: Ochs leading way for Raiders, but misses multi-sport days at Carroll

“It was a busy high school. Now, looking back at it, I don’t really know how I did it with golf and soccer both in the fall,” he said.

He was the GCL golfer of the year twice, but it kept him from playing in national junior tournaments, limiting his exposure. That may have worked in Wright State’s favor.

“It was a lot,” Ochs said of being constantly on the go, “but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Most college golfers opt for specialization to reach their potential, but it hasn’t hurt Ochs (pronounced Oaks) with the Raiders.

He led off the spring season last week with his third career individual title at the Lake Jovita Invitational in Dade City, Fla., shooting 70-67-66 for a 13-under 203. Wright State was sixth while competing with the likes of Xavier (1st), UConn (T-3) and Dayton (T-10).

He was runner-up in the Horizon League tourney last season, going 70-76-69 to lead the Raiders to their third title in four years.

He’s a two-time first-team all-league pick and was HL freshman of the year in 2022-23.

That’s why he’s such a passionate proponent for high school athletes playing multiple sports.

“I completely disagree with (specialization). I think all the sports I played helped me to succeed in other sports. Soccer, baseball — all them have different aspects, (how to use your) feet, arms, hands, head, everything,” he said.

“I think you should stay playing sports as long as you can, and if you can continue to play at a high level, there’s no reason to quit. If I could still play baseball and soccer to this day, I would.”

Ochs had the Raiders’ best average last season at 72.74, just ahead of the 72.75 of Timmy Hollenbeck.

Credit: Joseph R. Craven Credit: Joseph R. Craven

“Shane has turned himself into a very well-rounded golfer at the college level through hard work. But his best attribute is an attribute you can’t teach: He’s super competitive,” fifth-year coach Conner Lash said.

“It gives him an edge when he’s playing and when he’s practicing that not everyone has.”

He isn’t the longest hitter on the team, but doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses.

“As a senior in high school, I was right around that even-par mark, nothing too low, nothing too high. In college, I’ve kind of learned how to start going low and get those under-par rounds a little better and even those few ‘overs’ to even-par,” he said.

“It’s just kind of managing your days that you’re playing bad instead of (relying) on the days you’re playing good.”

College sports have had revolutionary changes the last few years with the transfer portal and NIL money, and golf hasn’t been immune.

The Raiders lost star Tyler Goecke to Illinois three years ago.

Asked if he considered going elsewhere, Ochs said: “There was a thought for sure, but those big-time programs are cutthroat. You get a few bad weeks, and you have to sit out for a while.

“I really wanted to enjoy my senior year and have a chance for another Horizon League title, trying to go for the hat trick. There’s not many guys who can say that. I’m really happy here.”