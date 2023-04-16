Wright State golf: Raiders piecing together another outstanding year

Their cumulative record is 118-24.

After hosting 10 teams in their invitational at Heatherwoode on Sunday and Monday, they’ll gear up to defend their league tourney title April 23-25 at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

“This year, some of the tournaments we’ve gotten into have had better fields than last year. We’ve had a crack at some pretty good teams and competed well with all of them,” Lash said.

“I’m actually really happy with how the year has gone. We obviously have our top four players, but we’ve had other guys get some good reps, too.”

Seniors Tyler Goecke and Mikkel Mathiesen both broke the school scoring record last year with averages of 70.47 and 71.42, respectively. And they’ve been even sharper this year with Goecke at 69.93 and Mathiesen at 70.78.

“That’s the reason we’ve been really good year in and year out — those guys have been so consistent,” said Lash, a former Raider golfer who turns 30 in July.

“I don’t think people realize how consistently they play and what great golf they’re playing. It feels like they’re always under par. To do that is pretty special.”

Mathiesen shattered the league tourney record by seven shots in 2022, going 70-68-65 for a 203 total, and Goecke also broke the mark by going 67-70-71 for 208.

But when Lash looks at his roster, he doesn’t just see two players capable of being any team’s one man. He sees four.

Cole Corder and Davis Root have returned for their fifth seasons of eligibility. Corder tied for ninth in the HL tourney to earn all-league honors last year, while Root tied for 12th at the NCAA regionals.

“The thing about this team is any one of those guys can beat Tyler and Mikkel,” Lash said. “That’s the main thing I’ve tried to work with them on — to have those guys believe they’re just as good.”

While Mathiesen has two individual wins and Goecke one (along with four seconds), Corder has been as low as a tie for second among 108 players at the Loyola Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Ariz., and Root tied for third in a stacked 88-player field at the Houston Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas.

“Davis kind of struggled in the fall, and he’s really turned it on in the spring. And Cole can go out there and play with the best of them. He’s proven that this year. We’ve just got to get everybody clicking at the same time,” Lash said.

The Raiders certainly clicked at the HL tourney last season in posting an 851 team total at the Mission Inn Golf Resort. The next-best winning score in the 10 years the event has been held there is 882 by Cleveland State in 2016.

It’s the second-lowest score in the 43 years of the tourney. Wright State carded an 850 at Detroit Golf Club in 2000.

“With all the experience we have, the guys have played that course a ton. They’ve been there and know what to expect,” Lash said.

“You could argue the teams we’ve had at Wright State this year and last year are (among) the best in Horizon League history. I’d stack this team up with anybody.”