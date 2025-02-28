Wright State rallies to beat Cleveland State

Alex Huibregtse had 20 points, going 6 of 9 on 3′s, after scoring just 35 in his previous six games.

Brandon Noel also had 20 points.

Solomon Callaghan had 14 points and hit a 3 with 3:13 to go that cut the deficit to 74-73.

The Raiders got a defensive stop, and Michael Imariagbe converted a 1-and-1 with 2:14 left. It was their first lead since it was 2-0.

After another stop, Callaghan scored inside for a 77-74 edge with 55 seconds left.

The Vikings committed another turnover, and Jack Doumbia had a 1-and-1 with 27.3 seconds left. He made both to clinch the victory.

Wright State ended a three-game losing streak while improving to 14-16 overall and 8-11 in the Horizon League.

Before the game, the Raiders had locked up the eighth seed in the league tourney and can do no worse or better regardless of the outcome of its game at IU Indy on Saturday.

Cleveland State, which has lost five of its last seven games, fell to 19-11 and 14-6, making Robert Morris (23-8, 15-5) the outright league champs.