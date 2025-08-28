Wright State releases 20-game Horizon League men’s basketball schedule

Wright State coach Clint Sargent talks to his team in a timeout during a game vs. IU Indy at the Nutter Center.

Wright State coach Clint Sargent talks to his team in a timeout during a game vs. IU Indy at the Nutter Center.
The Wright State Raiders will start the 20-game Horizon League men’s basketball schedule on Dec. 3 at Youngstown State and then will play Green Bay at the Nutter Center on Dec. 7.

The Horizon League released its schedule Thursday. For Wright State, eighteen league games in January and February follow the two December games.

Wright State finished 15-18 overall, ending a streak of nine straight winning seasons, and 8-12 in the Horizon League last season. It was the first season for coach Clint Sargent.

“The Horizon League continues to grow stronger each year,” Sargent said in a press release. “We welcome the challenge and are eager to get started.”

Wright State has not released its non-conference schedule, though some games have been announced by Wright State or other schools. Here’s a look at the known games on the 2025-26 schedule. Times will be announced at a later date.

Nov. 3: Franklin College at Wright State.

Nov. 6: Wright State at California.

Nov. 11: Wright State at Toledo.

Nov. 20: Ohio Wesleyan at Wright State.

Nov. 28: Wright State at Butler.

Dec. 3: Wright State at Youngstown State.

Dec. 7: Green Bay at Wright State.

Dec. 22: Eastern Michigan at Wright State.

Dec. 29: Oakland at Wright State.

Jan. 1: Milwaukee at Wright State.

Jan. 4: Wright State at IU Indy.

Jan. 9: Wright State at Detroit Mercy.

Jan. 11: Wright State at Oakland.

Jan. 15: Youngstown State at Wright State.

Jan. 21: Cleveland State at Wright State.

Jan. 24: Northern Kentucky at Wright State.

Jan. 30: Wright State at Milwaukee.

Feb. 1: Wright State at Green Bay

Feb. 12: Detroit Mercy at Wright State.

Feb. 15: Wright State at Cleveland State.

Feb. 19: IU Indy at Wright State.

Feb. 4: Wright State at Robert Morris.

Feb. 7: Purdue Fort Wayne at Wright State.

Feb. 22: Robert Morris at Wright State.

Feb. 25: Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Feb. 28: Wright State at Northern Kentucky.

