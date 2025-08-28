Wright State releases 20-game Horizon League men’s basketball schedule

Wright State finished 15-18 overall, ending a streak of nine straight winning seasons, and 8-12 in the Horizon League last season. It was the first season for coach Clint Sargent.

“The Horizon League continues to grow stronger each year,” Sargent said in a press release. “We welcome the challenge and are eager to get started.”

Wright State has not released its non-conference schedule, though some games have been announced by Wright State or other schools. Here’s a look at the known games on the 2025-26 schedule. Times will be announced at a later date.

Nov. 3: Franklin College at Wright State.

Nov. 6: Wright State at California.

Nov. 11: Wright State at Toledo.

Nov. 20: Ohio Wesleyan at Wright State.

Nov. 28: Wright State at Butler.

Dec. 3: Wright State at Youngstown State.

Dec. 7: Green Bay at Wright State.

Dec. 22: Eastern Michigan at Wright State.

Dec. 29: Oakland at Wright State.

Jan. 1: Milwaukee at Wright State.

Jan. 4: Wright State at IU Indy.

Jan. 9: Wright State at Detroit Mercy.

Jan. 11: Wright State at Oakland.

Jan. 15: Youngstown State at Wright State.

Jan. 21: Cleveland State at Wright State.

Jan. 24: Northern Kentucky at Wright State.

Jan. 30: Wright State at Milwaukee.

Feb. 1: Wright State at Green Bay

Feb. 12: Detroit Mercy at Wright State.

Feb. 15: Wright State at Cleveland State.

Feb. 19: IU Indy at Wright State.

Feb. 4: Wright State at Robert Morris.

Feb. 7: Purdue Fort Wayne at Wright State.

Feb. 22: Robert Morris at Wright State.

Feb. 25: Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Feb. 28: Wright State at Northern Kentucky.