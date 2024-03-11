Wright State rocked in Horizon League Tournament semifinal

BreakingNews
Mickayla Perdue scored 18 points for Cleveland State as the No. 1-seed Vikings knocked Wright State out of the Horizon League Women’s Basketball Tournament 83-50 on Monday in Indianapolis.

Alexis Hutchinson, a senior from Centerville, finished with a game-high 22 for the fourth-seeded Raiders, who fell to 18-15 overall.

A senior from Springfield, Perdue hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring in a tournament semifinal game that tipped off at noon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

She missed a long trey attempt at the end of the first quarter, but that was just about the only thing that didn’t go her way in the first 10 minutes.

Perdue was 4 for 5 from the floor and scored nine points with an assist, a block and a steal in 11 minutes in the first quarter and kept it on in the second.

Her fifth basket gave CSU a 38-15 lead and led to Wright State coach Kari Hoffman calling timeout with 8:11 left in the second quarter, but Perdue picked off a pass on the ensuing possession and went the other way for a layup.

Hutchinson scored seven points during a 13-2 Wright State run to get the Raiders within 16, but a pair of CSU baskets restored a 20-point advantage the Vikings (29-4) took into the locker room at halftime.

They outscored Wright State 25-7 in the third quarter and led by as many as 38 in the second half.

