Wright State stages late rally, wins at Cleveland State in OT

Junior guard Alex Huibregtse tallied 10 of his career-high 32 points in the extra session, finishing 10 of 14 from the field, 3 of 3 on 3′s and 9 of 9 on foul shots.

Fifth-year guard Trey Calvin contributed a huge four-point play (making a 3 and converting the free throw) and made six more foul shots in the OT on his way to 27 points.

The Raiders improved to 11-10 overall and 6-4 in the Horizon League while ending the Vikings’ 18-game home winning streak.

“Obviously, we’re super proud of Al. He just got it going,” coach Scott Nagy said on his post-game radio show.

“Normally, Trey has the ball (at the end). But when Al has it going like that, you don’t mess around with it. It’s not real difficult in terms of coaching. You get it to the guy who’s hot.”

The Raiders, leading the nation in field-goal shooting at 53.5%, hit 34 of 58 shots for 58.6%.

They topped 100 points for the fourth time this season.

“It’s a huge win for us. You feel like you steal one from the rest of the league when you come in here and win,” Nagy said.

The Vkings (12-9, 5-5) struck first in the OT with two free throws by first-team all-league forward Tristan Enaruna, who had 28 points.

But Calvin made his four-point play with 3:39 left for a 94-91 lead. And after Enaruna made one of two free throws, Huibregtse knocked down a 3 to help the Raiders pull away.

“I got after Trey a little bit at halftime, and he responded,” Nagy said. “I’m so proud of him for bouncing back because the first half was as bad as I’ve seen from him.

“He only took two shots, and there was nothing to him. He showed up in the second half and played great.”

Down by 12 at halftime and by 10 after a CSU dunk with 6:39 to go, the Raiders cut the deficit to 79-77 on a three-point play by Drey Carter at 4:21.

CSU’s Chase Robinson made a jumper and, after a Huibregtse turnover, Tae Willams scored on a dunk for an 84-81 edge with 1:12 left.

The Raiders cut it to one when Tanner Holden (12 points) made one of two foul shots with 25.8 seconds to go.

The Vikings’ Jayson Woodrich made the front end of a one-and-one but missed the second with 18.9 seconds left.

Huibregtse tied it at 87-all with a jumper with nine seconds to go.

The Vikings misfired on a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer.

