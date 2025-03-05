Breaking: UD will not renew contracts for 45 employees, eliminates 20 additional positions

Wright State takes control after rough start, advances in tourney

Wright State's Jack Doumbia, shown earlier this season, scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Raiders' Horizon League tournament win over IU Indy on Tuesday night. Wright State Athletics photo

Wright State's Jack Doumbia, shown earlier this season, scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Raiders' Horizon League tournament win over IU Indy on Tuesday night. Wright State Athletics photo
Sports
By Doug Harris – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
X

FAIRBORN — Wright State fell behind by 15 almost before fans had a chance to settle in their seats.

IU Indy hit its first five 3′s and 9 of its first 11 shots while bolting to a 24-9 lead with 13:31 to go.

But some timely 3-point shooting — and key contributions from subs — kept the Horizon League first-round game from getting away from the eighth-seeded Raiders. They took a 42-41 halftime lead and kept the surge going in a 98-85 win over the ninth-seeded Jaguars on Tuesday.

They finished 14 of 30 from 3 while improving to 15-17 overall. They’ll play top seed Robert Morris on the road at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Jack Doumbia, Andrew Welage and Logan Woods popped off the bench to score a combined 20 first-half points (on 8-of-10 shooting) to ignite the rally.

Doumbia finished with 23 points, equaling his career high. He went 8 of 8 from the field and 6 of 8 on free throws.

Brandon Noel had 17 points and Alex Huibregtse 16. Keaton Norris hit his first four 3′s and had 16.

Michael Imariagbe had 12, while Woods notched eight and Welage six.

The Raiders took a 69-60 lead on a layup by Noel with 10:54 to go, capping an 8-0 run.

They stretched the lead to 75-64 with 8:37 left.

IU Indy finished 10-22.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Horizon League quarterfinals

Wright State at Robert Morris, 8 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410

In Other News
1
Beavercreek comes up just short in regional final
2
Wright State women’s basketball: Staton sets rebound records in HL...
3
ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Saint Louis
4
Dave Chappelle sits courtside at UD Arena for Flyers’ final home game
5
Dayton rallies from double-digit deficit to beat Saint Louis in final...

About the Author

Doug Harris