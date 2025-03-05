Wright State takes control after rough start, advances in tourney

But some timely 3-point shooting — and key contributions from subs — kept the Horizon League first-round game from getting away from the eighth-seeded Raiders. They took a 42-41 halftime lead and kept the surge going in a 98-85 win over the ninth-seeded Jaguars on Tuesday.

They finished 14 of 30 from 3 while improving to 15-17 overall. They’ll play top seed Robert Morris on the road at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Jack Doumbia, Andrew Welage and Logan Woods popped off the bench to score a combined 20 first-half points (on 8-of-10 shooting) to ignite the rally.

Doumbia finished with 23 points, equaling his career high. He went 8 of 8 from the field and 6 of 8 on free throws.

Brandon Noel had 17 points and Alex Huibregtse 16. Keaton Norris hit his first four 3′s and had 16.

Michael Imariagbe had 12, while Woods notched eight and Welage six.

The Raiders took a 69-60 lead on a layup by Noel with 10:54 to go, capping an 8-0 run.

They stretched the lead to 75-64 with 8:37 left.

IU Indy finished 10-22.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Horizon League quarterfinals

Wright State at Robert Morris, 8 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410