Wright State track: Cook wins Horizon League high jump title as freshman

“It’s the most nervous I’ve been for a meet, even in my high school career,” said the Springboro native, who graduated from the Miami Valley School.

“When I got there, I was nervous going into my jumps. But you have to remain level-headed. You can’t let that get to you.”

Cook didn’t. He cleared 2.06 meters (6 feet, 9.1 inches) to win the title March 1.

Freshman teammate Nathan Bright was second at 2.03.

For Cook, the victory produced more relief than exhilaration, at least at first.

“I was ranked as the No. 1 seed, and that carries a burden. You want to go out there and perform and live up to that standard,” he said.

He’s coached by Jeff Ross, who’s become a high-jump guru.

The Raider assistant trained Cierra Lively, helping her to indoor and outdoor league titles.

“He’s solid mentally,” Ross said of Cook. “It was probably more tense on me than it was on him. I told him going in, ‘You’ve just got to make each bar as they come to you. Don’t worry about the outcome.’

“That’s the way he approached it. It was a solid performance.”

Cook believes he had a little help from above, but he also credits Ross’ expertise for the victory.

“My faith in Jesus is what pushed me over the top. But also, the teaching and training that coach (Ross) has put us through leading up to the competition has been great.

“I’ve really enjoyed the experience at Wright State. I hope to take it to another level.”

Lively’s career at Wright State is over, but she’s not done competing. Her next goal is making the Olympic Trials.

She’s cleared 6-2 and is already in the top-100 nationally. She needs two more inches to have a chance to compete for a spot on the team in 2028.