Wright State volleyball: Green wants players to learn from 2024 as spring matches begin

Asked about that shocking defeat, Green said: “It just reminded us that you can do everything in your power to put a team in position to win, and, sometimes, another team just beats you. That’s just the nature of sports, especially conference tournaments.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve never experienced that as a head coach. There’s a lot to learn from it that’s only going to make us better and stronger.”

Seeing his team tighten up at the end prompted Green — who had led the Raiders to HL regular-season crowns in 2022, ‘23 and ‘24 and tourney titles in ‘22 and ‘23 — to do some soul-searching and take an unconventional approach to the team’s abbreviated spring season.

The players have been going through a book and video series called “Athlete Tough” while preparing for a series of scrimmages that start Saturday with the eight-team Wright State tournament. It was compiled by Australian and former Olympic rower Bo Hanson, and the subtitle is, “Develop Mental Skills in Your Athletes.”

“We really won’t have the opportunity to see it work until we get in that situation again, but it’s all about how we manage the pressure and expectations. That’s probably something, in that moment as you’re going through it, you don’t really fully realize (it needs to be addressed),” Green said.

“We’ve also had conversations this spring about how we learn and grow from that experience, but also how we enjoy every single moment — even the ones that are some of the most difficult and challenging. We want them to have that joy and excitement about what we’re doing.”

The Raiders, who led the nation in assists per set at 13.75 in 2024, have gone 24-7, 21-11 and 28-4 the last three seasons and appear to have another powerhouse.

Though first-team all-league pick Sam Ott, who had a team-high 375 kills, has graduated, HL setter of the year Lauren Yacobucci is back along with Mya Ayro and Reilly Zegunis, who had the second- and third-most kills at 366 and 315.

The Raiders also picked up an impact transfer in defensive specialist Kelly Gaona. The St. Louis product played in 52 matches the last two years for Florida State, which won the 2024 ACC title.

Ayro was a starter at UConn before transferring last season.

“We’re really excited about our group. The biggest question mark for us is we lost essentially three-fourths of our passing. That certainly has a huge impact on how effective our offense can be,” Green said.

“Spring is a good time to build that up and also identify and evaluate who’s going to emerge into those roles.”

The Raiders’ tourney at McLin Gym will be divided into two pods. They’ll play IU Indy, Wittenberg and Xavier at 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

Northern Kentucky, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Cedarville will play on another court.

Wright State hosts Dayton on April 4, visits Ohio University on April 5 and plays Western Michigan at Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., on April 12.

Fifth-year hitter Taylor Bransfield is from Bishop Luers and will get to play in front of family and friends.